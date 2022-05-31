The PM’s defences are crumbling – but one thing might still save him

Boris Johnson’s defences are falling, one by one. He hoped that Rishi Sunak’s emergency Budget on Thursday last week would allow him to move on from Sue Gray’s report published the day before. Never in the history of human politics has so much been spent, to so little effect, on media headlines.

The announcement of cash handouts was well received, praised across the spectrum from Labour, who said it was their idea, through the Institute for Fiscal Studies in the middle, to Conservative backbenchers who had only days before been agitating for tax cuts. But it was £15bn almost instantly forgotten, because the story of a prime minister clinging to office is more of a human drama.

To be fair to my trade, it is also true that the question of who is prime minister is important, so although a lot of the reporting and commentary may seem like pointless speculation, the outcome does matter and it is worth trying to understand how likely it is that the country will change its leader.