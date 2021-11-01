Up and down the country, the nation is dividing into those who are determined to have everything they need for a spectacular family Christmas, and those of us who are far too chaotic to think that far ahead and will therefore be taking take pot luck with food supplies nearer the time.

Let’s face it – not everyone has one of those massive chest freezers; mine is only big enough for fish fingers and peas and ice cream.

Having already weathered the great fuel shortages of October 2021, the threat of empty supermarket shelves come December is no surprise to the 48 per cent of the population who never wanted to leave the EU in the first place.