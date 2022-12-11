Mohsen Shekari liked to sing. He can be seen in videos posted online crooning along as a friend played guitar. Acquaintances also say he loved video games, and was hoping to save up enough money working at his job at a Tehran cafe to buy a PS5. Like many or even most of Iran’s young people, he took part in the nationwide uprising following the 16 September death-in-custody of Mahsa Amini. He was arrested on 25 September, thrown into jail, charged “with waging war against God,” and put to death on Thursday morning. He was 23 years old.

The Tehran regime of Ali Khamenei insists a deliberative process led up to his execution a mere few weeks after he was arrested. But whether a supporter or opponent of capital punishment, the execution of Shekari was beyond any acceptable international or national standards. Examining the sham that unfolded, Khamenei’s enforcers might as well have dragged him into the alley behind the police station where he was first arrested and shot him dead on the spot.

Even more alarming, there are more Iranian protesters on death row or facing the death penalty, including five accused of killing one of the thuggish plainclothes Revolutionary Guard enforcers menacing Iranians, and dozens more charged with the murky Islamic crime of waging war against God. The Khamenei regime is abusing the cover of law to pursue vendettas and terrify protesters. Iran has crossed a line. The world needs to pay attention, and update its posture toward the regime.