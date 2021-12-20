Could history repeat itself? In 1962, the then moribund Liberal Party captured “true blue” Orpington in a by-election, on a massive 26 per cent swing. The prime minister, Harold Macmillan, had been a proven election winner, but by then he was seen as out of touch and beset by sleaze (the Profumo scandal). He decided to go before he was pushed.

His hapless successor, Alec Douglas-Home, fared no better and lost 60 seats to Labour at the 1964 general election. Labour achieved a narrow win then, followed by a landslide at the second attempt in 1966. The Liberals added three seats to their six, and got up to 12 seats in 1966. My contribution, as a keen Liberal student, was to campaign for Labour in a Tory-Labour marginal.

The yellow canary in the mine sang again in the run-up to the 1997 election. By-elections were won by the Lib Dems in safe Tory seats (Newbury; Christchurch; Eastleigh). The Conservative government was beset by economic crisis, sleaze, divisions over Europe and sheer exhaustion. Tony Blair’s Labour Party gained 145 seats in the general election. My contribution was to get elected as a Liberal Democrat MP, one of 26 additions, bringing the party’s total to 46.