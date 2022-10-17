Jump to content

What’s most tempting about a Labour government right now?

Policies will matter at the next election, of course, but a firm promise that politics can and will become boring again will be key, writes Marie Le Conte

Monday 17 October 2022 16:35
Comments
<p>Keir Starmer was mocked and criticised for being a bit boring and lacking passion, but it may well be the best thing about him</p>

(Getty Images)

I do not believe I am asking for very much. All I want – all I have ever wanted – is to be able to go on holiday for just under three days and for the four great offices of state to remain unchanged in that time. It shouldn’t be an unreasonable demand.

Still, I was in Luton airport on Friday, thinking about the lovely food I was going to eat and the warm sea I was going to swim in, and the chancellor got sacked. It was hard not to take it personally.

As I came back 48 hours later, I found a copy of Friday’s Metro on my tube seat, in which Kwasi Kwarteng bragged about the fact that he was not going anywhere. I sighed. At least, I thought afterwards, this is the job I chose for myself. I cannot imagine what it must be like to have to follow all this and not even get paid for it.

