Liz Truss 'clinging on' after economic turmoil, Keir Starmer says

Sir Keir Starmer has accused Liz Truss of desperately holding on to power after sacking Kwasi Kwarteng following the economic turmoil sparked by the mini-Budget.

The prime minister appointed Jeremy Hunt as the new chancellor on Friday, 14 October, but was still "clinging on" herself, the Labour leader said.

“There is still one person clinging on. The Prime Minister. No doubt we will hear plenty of laughable excuses in the coming days... she can’t fix the mess she has created," Sir Keir said.

