As he contemplated his reshuffle, Boris Johnson knew he had to move one of those in the cabinet’s three most senior posts – Rishi Sunak, Priti Patel or Dominic Raab – to avoid media criticism that his much-anticipated shake-up was a non-event.

Despite his veiled threat to move his chancellor, that was never seriously considered. Intriguingly, however, Johnson shuffled three of Sunak’s ministers out of the Treasury – a reminder, perhaps, of who is in charge. While Johnson will want to remain the tallest poppy, elevating Liz Truss to foreign secretary ensured Sunak is not seen as his only possible successor. All eyes at Westminster will now be on whether Sunak or Truss grows higher.

Some Tory MPs believed Patel would be ousted from the Home Office after underperforming in a high-profile post. Unusually, she keeps her head down for long periods to survive media squalls. She would probably have lost the job under a different leader. Johnson is frustrated about the number of migrants crossing the Channel in small boats – flashing red on his radar because the former Labour voters he won over in 2019 are alarmed by it – but decided not to punish Patel for a failure he saw as beyond her control.