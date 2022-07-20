Who is going to be the next prime minister?

Liz Truss is the early favourite in the betting market. Immediately after the result of the final ballot of Conservative MPs, in which she easily leapfrogged Penny Mordaunt to make it into the last two candidates, Truss was given a 60 per cent chance of taking over as prime minister on 6 September.

The betting reflects opinion polls of Conservative Party members, who will start voting to choose between Truss and Rishi Sunak on or around 1 August. A YouGov survey of party members on Monday and Tuesday this week put Truss substantially ahead of Sunak, by 19 percentage points.

A Conservative Home survey, which is self-selected but has been accurate in the past, put the gap between them at just seven points at the weekend, although it had been wider a few days earlier. What both surveys suggest is that opinion among Tory members is volatile and could be influenced by what they see of the two candidates over the next six weeks, but especially over the next 10 days, given that many votes will be cast online as soon as the ballot packs arrive.