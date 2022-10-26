The noise told the story. The Labour benches cheered their leader, happy that he had the new prime minister on the run, but the real roar of enthusiasm came from the Conservative side. The mixture of relief and enthusiasm was unmistakable.

Conservative MPs have been embarrassed by their prime minister for a year now, since Boris Johnson tried to bounce them into exonerating Owen Paterson, found guilty of paid lobbying. That cringe became acute in Liz Truss’s three appearances at Prime Minister’s Questions. Today, we could hear the release of pent-up anxiety.

From the moment Rishi Sunak bounced to the despatch box, a Blair-like smile on his face, body language exuding confidence, Tory MPs knew that they had made the right decision. Keir Starmer had good questions, although he had to read them out from bits of paper that he put down by the side of the box after he had finished each one. Sunak didn’t answer them very well, but he had total command of the format. It used to be derided as “Punch and Judy” politics, which implies it is somehow trivial, but it is the way democracy is conducted at this level, and Sunak is good at it.