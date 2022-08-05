Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak was criticised after he boasted to party supporters in Tunbridge Wells about diverting funding away from “deprived urban areas” towards prosperous areas.

Footage obtained by the New Statesman shows Mr Sunak saying: “I managed to start changing the funding formulas, to make sure areas like this are getting the funding they deserve.

“We inherited a bunch of formulas from Labour that shoved all the funding into deprived urban areas.”

Mr Sunak is standing against Liz Truss in the race to be the next prime minister.

Labour said Mr Sunak’s “boasting” was “scandalous.”

