MeToo founder Tarana Burke said she was “devastated” for survivors in the wake of Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction being overturned at the Court of Appeals in New York on Thursday, 25 April.

The activist launched the movement in 2017, which saw women from all corners of society come forward to talk about their experiences of sexual harassment and assault.

Burke has said the ruling brings questions to MeToo.

“I think that we felt and a lot of us felt, that we were on a road to seeing a different America. And this moment makes it feel like we were wrong,” Burke said.