China says it will work with Russia to promote ‘real democracy’
‘China and Russia should continue to join hands with peace-loving countries’
China will work with Russia to promote “real democracy”, said a Chinese diplomat as the west continued to corner both nations over human-rights violations.
“China is willing to work together with Russia and the global community to promote real democracy based on nations’ own conditions,” Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi was quoted by Bloomberg as saying at a China-Russia thinktank summit on Wednesday.
Both administrations, known for being authoritative in nature, have been accused by critics of violating the human rights of their citizens.
