Taiwan has warned it will deem any Chinese incursion into its airspace as a “first strike” and vowed to take them seriously as the self-governing territory seeks to deter Beijing from changing its “status quo”.

Taiwan’s defence minister Chiu Kuo-cheng on Wednesday said the definition of a first strike has changed as China is violating its airspace with drones and fighter jets amid a recent spate of closer incursions.

Mr Chiu was replying to a question posed by a legislator who asked whether China’s aggressive stance had changed what Taiwan defined as a “first strike” which would necessitate a response. He replied with a “yes”.