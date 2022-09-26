Elon Musk faces deposition ahead of Twitter trial

Tesla chief Elon Musk is set to answer Twitter’s questions under oath in a deposition scheduled for the next few days.

The deposition comes ahead of an October trial that will determine if the multibillionaire must carry through with his bid to buy the social media company for $44bn.

It has been planned for Monday and Tuesday, 26-27 September, and may extend to 28 September if necessary, Reuters reported, citing a filing at the Delaware Court of Chancery.