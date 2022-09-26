Elon Musk faces deposition ahead of Twitter trial
Deposition is planned for Monday, and may extend till Wednesday
Tesla chief Elon Musk is set to answer Twitter’s questions under oath in a deposition scheduled for the next few days.
The deposition comes ahead of an October trial that will determine if the multibillionaire must carry through with his bid to buy the social media company for $44bn.
It has been planned for Monday and Tuesday, 26-27 September, and may extend to 28 September if necessary, Reuters reported, citing a filing at the Delaware Court of Chancery.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies