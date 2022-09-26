Jump to content

Elon Musk faces deposition ahead of Twitter trial

Deposition is planned for Monday, and may extend till Wednesday

Vishwam Sankaran
Monday 26 September 2022 16:35
Tesla chief Elon Musk is set to answer Twitter’s questions under oath in a deposition scheduled for the next few days.

The deposition comes ahead of an October trial that will determine if the multibillionaire must carry through with his bid to buy the social media company for $44bn.

It has been planned for Monday and Tuesday, 26-27 September, and may extend to 28 September if necessary, Reuters reported, citing a filing at the Delaware Court of Chancery.

