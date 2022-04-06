This week’s landmark United Nations climate assessment report has warned there no space for new coal plants if the world wants to reduce the rate of climate change and usage will have to go down by 95 per cent in the next three decades.

The warning against using fossil fuels, particularly coal, isn’t new, but the issue remains to be a point of contention between developing and developed countries.

Reportedly, one of the reasons behind the delay in publishing the latest chapter of the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report - two assesments of which have already been published in the recent months - was the insistence from some countries that their right to development should be recognised, and coal plays a crucial role in that.