North Korea ‘executes three minors’ for sharing copies of South Korean TV shows - report

Teenagers sentenced in public and immediately shot dead in North Korea’s Hyesan

Arpan Rai
Monday 05 December 2022 17:54
File: A man walks past a television screen showing a news report with images of the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un along a pedestrian walkway in Tokyo

North Korea has executed three high school students by a firing squad for watching and widely distributing South Korean drama shows among their friends in conflict with the country’s legal guidelines for harsh punishment for minors, according to reports.

Two teenagers were executed for watching and distributing South Korean movies, while the third person was executed for murdering his stepmother in a rare display of punishment in the Kim Jong-un regime, reported Radio Free Asia, citing two sources who witnessed it.

The teenagers met at a high school in Hyesan in Ryanggang province in North Korea which shares its border with China in early October where they watched several Korean and American drama shows, reported South Korean daily Chosun Ilba on Saturday.

