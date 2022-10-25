Rishi Sunak’s elevation as British prime minister has made headlines in India, with pundits there claiming his success has made history “come full circle”.

The former chancellor, who won the latest Tory leadership race on Monday, is the first person of Asian origin to become UK prime minister, just as Hindus across the world celebrate Diwali.

He is also the UK’s first Hindu PM and the youngest for more than 200 years at the age of 42.