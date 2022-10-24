Angela Rayner labels Rishi Sunak appointment ‘a coronation, not an election’

Angela Rayner has called Rishi Sunak’s appointment “a coronation, not an election” after it was announced that he will become the next Tory leader.

Mr Sunak did not have to face Penny Mordaunt in a leadership contest after she failed to secure the backing of 100 MPs to force a race.

Instead, Sir Graham Brady announced on Monday afternoon that Mr Sunak had won the leadership unopposed.

“What we’ve seen played out is a coronation, not an actual election where people have a mandate,” Ms Rayner said in response to the news.

