US tech giant Meta Platforms Inc is now on Russia’s list of “terrorists and extremists” curated by the country’s financial monitoring agency, state-run news agencies said on Tuesday.
This list by Rosfinmonitoring — a federal body overseen by Vladimir Putin — includes “organisations and individuals with regard to which there is information about their involvement in extremist activities or terrorism".
The latest move could land Russian citizens and companies in jail for up to 10 years on charges of “sponsoring extremism” if they purchase ads on Facebook or Instagram, reported Russian daily The Moscow Times.
