More than 100 Russian troops have been killed in the Kherson region in Ukraine’s counterattack, the Ukrainian military command said today, adding that heavy Russian shelling continued on the besieged city.

Officials in Kyiv said Russian missile strikes have damaged more than 10 cities in Ukraine including Lviv, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia amid air raid sirens heard in the country for the second day.

“Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have again resorted to mass missile strikes - more than 30 cruise missiles, seven air strikes and 25 instances of shelling,” Ukraine‘s armed forces said last night.

Another air raid siren was heard in Kyiv early today.

US president Joe Biden has said it is unlikely Vladimir Putin will deploy a tactical nuclear weapon.

Mr Biden called Mr Putin a “rational actor who has miscalculated significantly” in a CNN interview.

On being asked how realistically he believed it would be for Putin to use a tactical nuclear weapon, Mr Biden responded: “Well, I don’t think he will.”