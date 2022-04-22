Russia could still win in Ukraine, west warns as officials prepare for months more fighting
Putin has ‘failed’ to meet his original objectives ‘but is still in position to win,’ official says
Russia could still claim victory in Ukraine despite failing in its original objectives for its invasion, western officials said.
The west is preparing to support Ukraine for many months to come, even for the rest of the year, as Vladimir Putin continues to “redefine” what would be a “win” for him, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
When the Russian president’s troops invaded Ukraine on 24 February, their aim was to seize Kyiv. But they failed to achieve that goal and recently refocused efforts on the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, after having suffered set-backs in the form of huge logistical challenges and strong Ukrainian resistance.
