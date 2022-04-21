UK announces fresh wave of sanctions against Russian military leaders

The UK has announced a fresh wave of sanctions on leading figures in the Russian army as the war in Ukraine wages on.

The Foreign Office said the move followed a renewed assault in the East and intelligence suggesting civilian infrastructure was intentionally being targeted in the beseiged city of Mariupol.

It said the new sanctions would target those commanding the Russian front line to commit “heinous acts” during the war, which is believed to have killed hundreds of civilians, devastated cities and displaced more than three million in its first two months.

Those hit include Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov, the commander of the Airborne Forces, and Major General Valery Flyustikov, the commander of the Special Operations Forces.

Lt Colonel Azatbek Omurbekov, who has been dubbed the “Butcher of Bucha” over alleged command of a massacre in the city, has also been targeted.

Liz Truss, the British foreign secretary, said: “The depravity of Russia’s assault on the people of Ukraine is plain for all to see. They are deliberately targeting hospitals, schools, and transport hubs in Mariupol and beyond – just as they did in Chechnya and Syria.”

She added: “Today’s new wave of sanctions hits the generals and defence companies that have blood on their hands.”

As well as key figures in the Russian army, the UK governent said the new wave of sanctions would also cover non-military figures who “are actively supporting” the war in Ukraine.

It said this included Oleg Belozyorov, the chief executive of vital logistics company Russian Railways, and Ilya Kiva, an expelled Ukrainian MP.

More follows...