Indian PM Modi urges states to prepare heat action plans as country swelters
Leader advises states and union territories to prepare heat action plans as heat wave continues
Narendra Modi has urged states to work on an action plan to combat the worsening heatwave situation in India, with temperatures in the last two months having broken all records.
Mr Modi, who has just returned from a three-nation tour in Europe, addressed a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the situation related to heatwave management and preparedness for the upcoming monsoon.
According to Indian media reports, he advised states and union territories to prepare heat action plans at state, city and district levels.
