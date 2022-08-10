China says it has ‘successfully completed’ tasks around Taiwan and will regularly conduct patrols
Beijing warned it will carry out regular patrols, training and preparations for combat
A week after it fired several ballistic missiles over Taiwan as a part of unprecedented drills, China’s military announced it has “completed various tasks” around the self-ruled territory on Wednesday but did not elaborate on what these “tasks” are.
Beijing also warned it will continue to carry out “regular” patrols, training and preparations for combat in the direction of the Taiwan Strait.
China’s Eastern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army said it had “successfully completed various tasks and effectively tested the integrated combat capabilities of the troops”.
