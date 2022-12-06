Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba came down hard on India’s leadership for using the Ukraine invasion as an “opportunity” to buy cheap Russian oil, saying Delhi is encashing a good deal at the cost of the Ukrainian people.

The minister of the war-torn country appeared in a televised interview on NDTV a day after a price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil, agreed upon by G7 countries and allies, came into force to stifle the Kremlin’s funding of the Ukrainian war.

“The opportunity for India to buy Russian oil at a cheap price comes from the fact that Ukrainians are suffering from Russian aggression and dying every day,” Mr Kuleba told the Delhi-based broadcaster.