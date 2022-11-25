Vladimir Putin ‘living in fear for his life as army retreats’, Zelensky aide says

Russian president Vladimir Putin is “living in fear for his life” as his army retreats, a senior Ukrainian military aide said.

Earlier this month, Russia announced it was withdrawing from the Kherson region, marking one of the most embarrassing defeats for Mr Putin and a potential turning point in the war which has reached its ninth month.

The loss of Kherson, the only regional capital Russia had captured in the conflict, dealt a heavy blow to plans to establish a land corridor to Crimea and secure a water supply to the Russian-controlled peninsula.