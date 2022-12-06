The Yellowstone supervolcano in the Western US contains substantially more magma than scientists previously thought, according to a new study that may lead to a better assessment of the volcano’s hazards.

Researchers, including those from the University of Illinois in the US, however, caution that the findings do not imply an eruption is imminent or that it necessarily means the volcano is more hazardous than before.

The study, published last week in the journal Science, may help improve how scientists model this supervolcano to better predict its associated hazards.