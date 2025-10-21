The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Best sleep aids tried and tested, from magnesium powders to quality duvets
Tired of counting sheep? Try our snooze-inducing edit of the best products to help you hit your sleep goals
More than half of the UK attests to being unhappy with their sleep quality, and half don’t know how to improve it, according to research by Cint UK. If you struggle to fall asleep, stay asleep or get enough sleep, you’re not alone. Millions of people struggle with poor or a lack of sleep, especially as the seasons change.
A poor night’s sleep can be down to many factors – stressful thoughts, weather changes, hormonal fluctuations or too much light or noise can all disturb our slumber. But the clocks going back, and a change in daylight hours is one of the most common causes of sleep disruption.
According to Stephanie Romiszewski, a sleep physiologist and founder of the Sleepyhead clinic, “sleep naturally goes through variations with the seasons, weeks and months. It’s impossible to control it all, but we can stick to influential behaviours and then let go of our need for it to be exactly the same each night – that’s impossible.”
A lack of quality sleep can impact our long-term health and with busy schedules, we often forget about the importance of sleep as a vital health marker. Too many of us aren’t getting enough hours of undisturbed sleep, or enough deep sleep – the kind that repairs our bodies and brains while we rest and sets us up for the day ahead.
“A few nights of cutting sleep short or experiencing reduced sleep quality increases our risk of poor focus, memory recall and decreased motivation,” says sleep physiologist Dr Guy Meadows. “It affects our mood, increasing levels of stress, anxiety and depression and the immune system is also compromised.
“In the long term, a lack of sleep can increase the risk of developing diabetes, obesity and heart disease,” he adds.
So quality rest is essential, both in the short term with regards to our mood and energy, and in the long term where our healthspan and lifespan are concerned. I asked the experts for their tips on how to sleep better and here’s what they had to say...
How to get a better night’s sleep
For better sleep at night and more energy during the day, Romiszewski, who hosts the highly recommended BBC Maestro Sleep Better course, suggests that being more consistent with your wake times is actually more helpful than being consistent with your bedtime.
“Worry less about bedtimes. The pressure you need to feel sleepy starts from when you wake up, and bedtime has nothing to do with it. Eventually, you will feel predictably sleepy at the same time each evening [if you wake at the same time].” she says.
Lifestyle changes such as avoiding caffeine and managing screen time before bed are commonly recommended methods for tackling insomnia and broken or poor-quality sleep. You might want to consider swapping your coffee for a herbal tea and putting your phone on the other side of the room. Romiszewski also suggests more movement during the day.
“We tend to move less when the weather or season isn’t as conducive, like the bright light and warmth of summer. This is your reminder that, come rain or shine, light or dark, moving your body and increasing your heart rate every day, even for just 20 minutes, will reduce fatigue from a bad night and significantly boost your mood. We have far more control over how we feel, even if sleep didn’t go well, than we often give ourselves credit for,” she explains.
Temperature also matters. Whether too hot or too cold, the temperature of the room you sleep in can affect the quality of your rest you rest and how well your body can recover. “Temperature does play a part in sleep,” explains Romiszewski.
“But you also need to be comfortable and not force yourself to sleep in a particular temperature just because you’ve been told it’s good for sleep. If you’re too cold and struggling in bed, it’s time to regulate the room temperature or change your duvet tog. If you’re too hot, it may be time to turn down the radiators in the bedroom when you’re warming the rest of the house. This is very personal to you.”
If you’ve tried these approaches but could still use some extra support, there are a host of sleep aids that may help you on your way to a better night’s slumber. From accessories and apps to supplements, these are my favourite products and the things I’ve personally relied on to build a solid bedtime routine and better sleep hygiene.
How I tested sleep aids
As someone who has tried hard to optimise their sleep over the years, I’ve tested every gadget, supplement and trick to soothe my mind and improve the quality and quantity of my sleep. I tested various sleep aids designed to induce drowsiness and relaxation and judged them against the following checklist:
- Environment: I tested each product to see how well it improved the overall sleep environment and whether it created a sense of peace and relaxation.
- Sleep quality: I tracked my sleep quality using my Whoop and Oura ring and looked at my results over the course of 30 days or more to compare the reported quality of my rest.
- Sleep quantity: I also looked at the hours I slept and tracked whether or not I slept for more hours or if my sleep was broken up or cut short.
- Value for money: every product was also judged on how expensive it was and whether it delivered on its promises and seemed worth the spend.
- Quality of ingredients and design: I also judged every item based on the quality and provenance of its ingredients, thoughtful design features and any extras that made a product a pleasure to use.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Emilie Lavinia is our Fitness and wellbeing editor and resident sleep expert. Fascinated by the science of sleep and with over a decade of product testing behind her, she consults with experts on anything from posture and breathing to the optimal period of nightly REM sleep. Having written extensively about her sleep problems and how she turned them around, she knows a thing or two about sleep aids and what makes a quality product and one worth investing in.
The best sleep aids for 2025 are:
- Best for falling asleep naturally – Lumie bodyclock luxe 750DAB: £200, Selfridges.com
- Best for a calming environment – Neom perfect night’s sleep scented candle, 3 wick: £48.40, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for blocking out noise – Manta Sleep Sound sleep mask: £143, Mantasleep.uk
- Best for allergy sufferers – Dyson hepa cool formaldehyde purifying fan: £599.99, Dyson.co.uk
- Best for falling asleep quickly – JSHealth advanced magnesium+ powder: Jshealthvitamins.com
- Best for building a sleep routine – Whoop 4.0: from £27, Whoop.com
1JSHealth advanced magnesium+ powder
- Best: for falling asleep quickly
- Why we love it
- Three types of magnesium
- Soothes aches and pains
- Tasty flavour
This is a magnesium supplement but not as you know it and if you struggle to fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up feeling rested, it may just become your hero product. It’s been mine for many years now and I rely on it daily.
Made with three forms of high absorption Magnesium this powder offers 402mg of total magnesium per daily serve. The raspberry lemonade-flavoured powder is ideally added to water before bed, or you can add it to a herbal tea or make your own “sleepy girl mocktail” with it.
The high-strength blend helps to regulate your circadian rhythm by interacting with neurotransmitters, decreasing cortisol levels and increasing melatonin – the sleep hormone. Magnesium is an essential mineral that helps with muscle function and repair so taking it before bed can also help to promote a better night’s sleep by relaxing your muscles and relieving pain. It’s also free from the capsule and other additives that you might find in other supplements so is gentle on the stomach.
Magnesium also contributes to electrolyte balance and bone health so as well as promoting a quicker and deeper sleep it’ll help you to wake up feeling hydrated, rested and with fewer aches and pains.
2Dreem Distillery CBD anchoring bath soak 'the Z’s’
- Best: for pre-bedtime relaxation
- Why we love it
- Smells gorgeous
- Blend of Epsom and Himalayan salts
- Contains broad-spectrum CBD
This CBD-infused bath soak can be used to elevate your evening relaxation and prepare you for a restful sleep. Derived from the hemp plant, CBD, or cannabidiol, is full of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and has been shown to calm the nervous system.
Finely milled Epsom and Himalayan salts are blended with calming lavender and juniper berry oils along with organically-grown, broad-spectrum CBD brimming with naturally occurring compounds from the plant – like cannabinoids, flavonoids and sleep-inducing terpenes.
The salts smell incredible, and they are so potent that just a handful is needed to turn your tub into a therapeutic, sleep-enhancing haven. After a 15-minute soak, muscles felt relaxed, and the mind was pleasantly drowsy, which resulted in a solid night’s sleep.
3Lumie bodyclock luxe 750DAB
- Best: for falling asleep naturally
- Why we love it
- Built-in DAB radio
- Choice of sleep sounds
- Simulates natural sunrise and sunset
- Customisable settings
- Take note
- Complex to set u
This sunrise/sunset lamp uses light therapy to gently wake you up in the morning and a soothing wind-down light to lull you to sleep at the end of the day. Experts recommend these lamps as they can help users stick to a consistent sleep routine and regulate the hormones that influence sleepiness and wakefulness.
I’m always impressed with Lumie’s wind down sunset feature – it emits a soothing orangey-red light that gradually dims over 30 to 90 minutes. Having used a Lumie for the past six years as part of my sleep routine, I knew I’d be impressed by the latest iteration of the sunrise alarm clock.
There are 20 “sleep sounds” to pick from and the white noise and waves options worked wonders to switch off a busy mind. I also enjoyed the option of having DAB radio presets to tap straight into Radio 4 or Smooth Chill during wind-down hours.
Waking up gradually with a gently brightening light rather than being jolted from sleep by an alarm was also welcomed. Although it was a little more complex to set up, I liked how this lamp can be fully customisable.
You can set different daily wake up times, pick your favourite radio station to start the day with, and brightness levels can also be tailored. The design is smart, and the added DAB+ radio and adjustable light, which is bright enough for reading, is a very useful addition to the bedside cabinet.
4Woolroom chatsworth collection washable wool duvet, all seasons, 9-15 tog
- Best: for regulating body temperature
- Why we love it
- Great for allergy sufferers
- Regulates temperature
- Wicks away moisture
Do you often feel too hot or too cold at night or struggle to maintain your temperature? Bedding made from wool could be the answer. Filled with British wool sourced from the Chatsworth Estate in the Peak District, this temperature-regulating quilt is designed to help users sleep comfortably for longer.
Since wool is a natural fibre, it holds onto warmth when the temperature drops. On warmer evenings, its moisture-wicking properties allow air to circulate within the bed, pushing moisture away from the body rather than reflecting it back as manmade fibres can do, so you’re less likely to be kicking the duvet off.
I can certainly vouch for this. The versatile, all-seasons duvet comes in two parts that can be attached together with poppers. It feels light, and the outer organic cotton fabric is beautifully soft. It sustained a comfortable warmth when placed together on colder nights and when used in singular mode on warmer evenings. I always opt for natural fibres if I can because not only to they regulate temperature, they reduce the level of microplastic debris in the home too.
The filling is hypoallergenic, and Woolroom has a seal of approval from Allergy UK for resistance to dust mites, making it an excellent option for asthmatics and allergy sufferers. Plus, it’s machine washable, which is always a bonus.
5Levitex gravity defying mattress
- Best: to support sleep posture
- Why we love it
- Intelligent foam that responds to you
- Regulates temperature
- Loved by professional athletes
Eight out of 10 Britons sleep in a position that’s affecting their sleep quality and causing neck and back pain, according to a YouGov study. Levitex was founded on the idea that sleep can be used for recovery, provided you lie in the correct position on a supportive mattress and pillow.
Before launching the company, postural care expert James Leinhardt worked with athletes and patients with neck and back pain. Used by boxer Anthony Joshua, rugby star Tom Curry and cyclist Laura Kenny, this mattress is made with 100 per cent foam. But before you think it’s just another memory foam mattress, it absolutely is not.
Traditional memory foam mattresses react and deform in response to heat, softening the foam in areas where you are lying, allowing you to sink into the foam. Instead of responding to heat, Levitex’s innovative foam responds to pressure. The more you apply, the firmer it becomes, allowing you to manage posture and pressure simultaneously.
The mattress is 20cm deep and feels extremely comfortable. It provides a stable firmness, and since it doesn’t trap heat like some foams can, it maintains a pleasant temperature throughout the night, leading to deeper sleep.
Regular strength training means that body aches are something you might have just gotten used to, but after 10 days of using this mattress, these will be less noticeable.
Read more: 12 best mattress toppers that feel like you’re on cloud nine
6Neom perfect night’s sleep scented candle, 3 wick
- Best: for creating a calm environment
- Why we love it
- Lasts for a long time
- Blends calming natural scents
- Made with natural wax
While aromatherapy might come off as woo to some, many people swear by the power of scent to invoke a sense of calm and there are plenty of studies proving both the neurocosmetic effects and sedative powers of plants like lavender, chamomile and jasmine.
Made from naturally-derived wax, this hand-poured candle delivers the power of aromatherapy with a soothing glow. It comes infused with an impressive 19 essential oils, including anxiety-reducing jasmine and English lavender, to induce relaxation. It’s also free from many of the toxic ingredients you might find in other candles.
I recommend lighting it an hour before bedtime. The deep long-lasting scent envelops the room with a spa-like aroma that encourages the body to wind down and get ready for sleep. The three-wick candle contains up to three bottles of essential oils and has a burn time of up to 50 hours so it’s a sound investment to add to your pre-bed routine for deeper relaxation.
7Tempur cloud cooltouch pillow
- Best: for neck support
- Why we love it
- Suits all sleeping positions
- Adapts shape around the head and neck
- Has a cooling cover
Experts recommend replacing your pillow every one to two years. Overuse of a pillow can flatten it, causing strain on the neck and shoulders. Designed for all sleeping positions, this sumptuous pillow is made with the brand’s Nasa-approved Tempur-Pedic proprietary memory foam micro cushions that slowly adapt around the head and neck.
The pillow has a medium firmness that immediately feels dense and supportive around the neck while still allowing you to sink in for a comfy sleep. It does a great job of keeping the head and neck aligned when lying on your side or back.
There was less fidgeting at night trying to get into a comfortable position, and it comes with a hypoallergenic, machine-washable cooling cover and a three-year guarantee. I’d say that unless you have a very specific spinal issue, this pillow is versatile enough for every sleeper and is highly recommended if you’re looking to invest in a new one.
Read more: The surprising benefits of a silk pillowcase – plus the one to buy
8Dyson HEPA cool formaldehyde TP09 purifying fan
- Best: for allergy sufferers
- Why we love it
- Heats and cools
- Purifies air and removes allergens
- Night mode
The average home can be three and a half times more polluted than the air outside, according to a study by the National Air Quality Testing Services – not great news for your sleep hygiene. House dust and pollen can trigger allergies, particularly during the warmer months, leading to discomfort at night. Meanwhile, the central heating and air conditioning in your home can cause dry air and affect your quality of sleep too.
But there is a solution: this clever machine will not only cool you down and regulate the air temperature in your room, it will also improve the quality of the air. It has a Hepa filtration system that captures pollutants such as dust, pollen, mould spores and bacteria as small as 0.1 microns.
Using activated carbon to absorb odours, and the built-in evaporator emits purified air, rehydrating it to a comfortable humidity. For this reason, it’s sure to help those with respiratory issues, asthma and dry sinuses – I run mine in the winter and the summer.
The Dyson HEPA cool formaldehyde – named so because it’s capable of even purifying air that’s been tainted with formaldehyde – also has a clever sleep timer that can be set to turn off automatically, plus a quiet night mode and dimmed screen. This is one of those products I didn’t really know I needed but now I can never go without.
9Drowsy silk sleep mask
- Best: for blocking out light
- Why we love it
- Wraps around to totally block light
- Feels soft and luxurious
- Covers ears for added sound blocking
If you need total darkness to fall and stay asleep, an eye mask can make a serious difference to your sleep environment. This one from Drowsy is a step up from your classic designs and is my all-time favourite – I have it in several colours and have bought one for all my loved ones. There are several imitations of it available now but the original remains the best.
Made from 22 momme silk and cloud-like padding, this wrap-around mask feels luxuriously soft and comfy across the eyes and it blocks noise too. It’s larger than traditional masks, wrapping around the head and cushioning the whole face.
It does an exceptional job of filtering out unwanted light while feeling soft and lightweight. The adjustable velcro strap accommodates any head size and I am always impressed that it stays put all night. It’s available in many gorgeous shades and also comes with a travel bag.
10Whoop 5.0
- Best: for building a sleep routine
- Why we love it
- Gives you in-depth data on your sleep habits
- Helps track sleep quality
- Built-in alarm
Whoop’s latest iteration is much more than a fitness tracker, it will help you to track your sleep and how much quality rest you’re getting too. Though it may not help you sleep directly, it will use biometric data to tell you your ideal bedtime and wake up time.
The 5.0 band will also measure how long you spend in different stages of the sleep cycle – light, deep and REM – so that you can track how many times you’re waking or moving through different phases each night, and its built-in AI coach will offer you helpful tips on how to improve your sleep routine.
I found that when I tested the 5.0 it revealed things about the way I slept that she’d never known before, helping me to create a sleep routine that left me feeling more rested and energised the next day.
Routine is essential for good sleep hygiene and studies have shown that the more consistent you are with your bedtime and wake up time, the more awake, active and positive you’ll feel during the day, due to better hormone regulation. Though the Whoop tracker might seem like a large investment, it’s the ultimate sleep tracker to help you build healthy habits, and the gentle vibrating alarm is a much nicer way to wake up than the shrill chimes of your phone.
Read my full review of the Whoop 5.0 band here
11Ainslie and Ainslie night powder
- Best: For daytime recovery
- Why we love it
- Pure potent ingredients
- Improves sleep quality
- Aids daytime recovery
- Tastes great
- Take note
- Expensive
Poor sleep can create a cycle of poor recovery and tiredness during the day, which can lead you right back into another night of terrible sleep. If your body isn’t recovering well and getting the rest and replenishment it needs, you might find yourself trapped in that cycle.
Created by husband and wife duo – broadcaster Georgie Ainslie and Olympic sailor Ben Ainslie – this night powder has been formulated for pre-sleep relaxation and total recovery while you rest. Comprising ingredients like saffron, Montmorency tart cherry powder, L-glycine and Vitamin B6, the powder readies the brain and body for a deep sleep while replenishing vital minerals while you slumber.
Shaken with water and drunk cold one or two hours before bed, the cherry flavour is very tasty as healthy drinks go and the mixture has been proven to improve sleep scores on a fitness tracker across 12 weeks, according to an independent study. I really like it when I don’t fancy a hot drink and it’s great to travel with thanks to the re-sealable bag and mini travel cup and scoop.
However, it’s not the cheapest sleep aid, owing to the purity and potency of the ingredients. Developed by sports science and recovery experts in collaboration with its founders – who know a thing or two about peak performance – one month’s supply will set you back £89. Then again, if you want the best for your body, this product touted as “designed for athletes, made for everyone” is certainly up to scratch.
12Ten PM calm bars
- Best: A sleep-friendly late-night snack
- Why we love it
- High in fibre
- Vegan and gluten free
If you find yourself reaching for a late-night snack, something high in sugar could be the reason you’re not sleeping well. These oat and cherry bars by Ten PM are intended to hit the sweet spot while also supporting a restful night’s sleep.
One of my favourite snacks, the calm bars contain soothing ingredients like ashwagandha, magnesium and chamomile. They also contain only natural sweeteners so you won’t experience a sugar spike likely to keep you awake, and they’re vegan and gluten free.
These evening snacks are also high in fibre with 10 grams per bar, helping to support after-dinner digestion and gut health. The cherry flavour comes from dried cherries and sour cherry powder which contains natural melatonin and tryptophan, which can help induce a deeper sleep.
13Loop Dream earplugs
- Best: For blocking out noise
- Why we love it
- Comfortable fit
- Tips to suit every ear shape
- Travel case
If you want to block out noise but don’t feel like splashing out on a set of noise-cancelling earbuds, you might want to consider a quality pair of earplugs instead.
Loop has released it’s first set of earplugs for sleep with extra cushioning to ensure comfort for side sleepers. The foam-silicone ear tips follow your ear’s natural shape and every set of Loop plugs comes with a set of four different tips so you can find the perfect noise-cancelling fit.
27 dB (SNR) of noise reduction blocks out sounds around you – including snoring partners – and each set of earplugs comes with a travel case so you can take them everywhere with you. The plugs also come in a choice of three colours so you can match them to your PJs too.
I’ve found them super comfortable to wear while sleeping in any position and they came in particularly handy while staying in hotels where noises outside might otherwise disturb a lie in. I also wear them on long train journeys sometimes and they do a great job of blocking out all the background noise.
14Manta Sleep Sound sleep mask
- Best: Sleep headphones
- Why we love it
- Very comfortable
- Breathable material
- Suitable for side sleepers
For many years I tried to sleep with headphones so that I could listen to a soothing soundscape or Yoga Nidra practice. Unfortunately, over-ears were difficult to side sleep in and in-ears fell out or felt uncomfortable. The best work-around I’ve found for this issue is the Sound sleep mask from Manta Sleep.
It blends the design of a classic wrap-around sleep mask with built-in flat headphones and links to your phone via bluetooth. The smooth raised eye sockets mean there’s no pressure on your actual eyes – which is great if you sleep on your front, and the flat headphones mean there’s no uncomfortable pressure in or on your ears.
The feeling of sensory black out is great if you’re at all sensitive to light. The only drawback is that you’ll be so deep in your own world that it might be difficult to gauge what time it is outside of the mask. I absolutely adore it for plane journeys for this reason.
The battery life is also an impressive feature – 20 hours – so I recommend putting your app, audiobook or soothing sounds on a timer lest they be playing all night.
15Welleco Sleep Welle tea
- Best: Sleep tea
- Why we love it
- Natural ingredients
- Unbleached bags
- Resealable bag
I’ve tried many sleep teas over the years and while I have several favourites, it alarmed me to learn that many of the leading brands use bleached tea bags. The Sleep Welle tea from Welleco uses unbleached bags and absolutely no additives or preservatives. Ideal if, like me, you just want the health-giving ingredients and nothing else.
The ingredients comprise hops, valerian root, passionflower, lemon balm and skullcap – all botanicals with naturally soothing properties. There’s also some natural lemon and mango flavour which blends nicely with the hoppy flavour. I drink a cup every night before bed and love the relaxing effect.
There are plenty of nighttime teas to choose from but if you prefer pure ingredients and unbleached bags, this one is a winner. The bag is also huge and resealable and a subscription option makes repeat purchases a little big cheaper.
16Kip and Glow sleep tape
- Best: Sleep tape
- Why we love it
- Materials are gentle and don't cause irritation
- Shape is safe and risk free
- Take note
- Sticky doesn't work with skincare on
Mouth tape can be divisive but if you’re into in, you’ll want a brand that will a) work well and b) not mess with your skin. The Kip and Glow tape checks both boxes and is one of my personal favourites. The shape is ideal because it doesn’t cover the lips and cause any irritation or peeling when removed and it also ensures safety. Mouth taping is controversial because some brands don’t offer a breathing hole and experts have advised that this might be unsafe. With Kip and Glow’s design, you don’t have that problem.
I also love the nose strips, which gently open the airways and allow you to breathe more easily and more deeply while you sleep. The only reason the product doesn’t get five stars is because the nose strips did slip a little, but this is definitely down to the sheer amount of serums and moisturisers I pile on my face before bed. If you also do this, you may have a problem, but on clean unmoisturised skin, the strips should stay put with no problems as they are more than sticky enough.
17Gloriah slow jam evening pulse oil
- Best: Scent for sleep
- Why we love it
- Made with natural ingredients
- Portable
- Soothing scents of myrrh and tonka
Slow Jam is a nighttime aromatherapy oil designed for women experiencing hormonal sleep disruptions, anxiety, or restless nights.
Formulated with a soothing base of myrrh and tonka, the aroma is powered by 1 per cent of IFRA-compliant functional fragrance – the rest of the ingredients are from natural sources. The idea behind this is that this natural sleep aid will calm your nervous system without disrupting your hormones by blasting your body with synthetic fragrances.
I’m a huge fan of aromatherapy and find that scent can really help to soothe me. However, I am very picky about the provenance of scents and try to avoid toxic ingredients where I can.
This product, though created with peri-menopausal and menopausal women in mind, is really suitable for anyone. It’s a great little pulse point roller for anyone needing a little extra help with winding down and finding calm before bed.
The verdict: Sleep aids
All the sleep aids I’ve tested over the years have their benefits depending on your particular sleep needs. However, across the board, the JSHealth magnesium powder does an exceptional job of boosting pre-bedtime relaxation and is the perfect remedy for calming muscles and giving sleep hormones a helping hand. When you are in the land of nod, staying at a comfortable temperature plays a vital role in sleep quality. Therefore, the Dyson hepa cool fan is highly recommended for any season, whether the pollen is high or there’s a chill in the air, it will see you right and help you to breathe and snooze better. Other must-haves include soothing scent options, like the Neom scent to sleep candle and Gloriah’s clever little pulse point roller. And of course, as a wellbeing editor, I love my health tech, so the Whoop 5.0, the Lumie Luxe Bodyclock and the Manta sound mask all maximise the wind down, the sleep and the wake up experience and take it to new heights.
