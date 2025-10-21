More than half of the UK attests to being unhappy with their sleep quality, and half don’t know how to improve it, according to research by Cint UK. If you struggle to fall asleep, stay asleep or get enough sleep, you’re not alone. Millions of people struggle with poor or a lack of sleep, especially as the seasons change.

A poor night’s sleep can be down to many factors – stressful thoughts, weather changes, hormonal fluctuations or too much light or noise can all disturb our slumber. But the clocks going back, and a change in daylight hours is one of the most common causes of sleep disruption.

According to Stephanie Romiszewski, a sleep physiologist and founder of the Sleepyhead clinic, “sleep naturally goes through variations with the seasons, weeks and months. It’s impossible to control it all, but we can stick to influential behaviours and then let go of our need for it to be exactly the same each night – that’s impossible.”

A lack of quality sleep can impact our long-term health and with busy schedules, we often forget about the importance of sleep as a vital health marker. Too many of us aren’t getting enough hours of undisturbed sleep, or enough deep sleep – the kind that repairs our bodies and brains while we rest and sets us up for the day ahead.

“A few nights of cutting sleep short or experiencing reduced sleep quality increases our risk of poor focus, memory recall and decreased motivation,” says sleep physiologist Dr Guy Meadows. “It affects our mood, increasing levels of stress, anxiety and depression and the immune system is also compromised.

“In the long term, a lack of sleep can increase the risk of developing diabetes, obesity and heart disease,” he adds.

So quality rest is essential, both in the short term with regards to our mood and energy, and in the long term where our healthspan and lifespan are concerned. I asked the experts for their tips on how to sleep better and here’s what they had to say...

How to get a better night’s sleep

For better sleep at night and more energy during the day, Romiszewski, who hosts the highly recommended BBC Maestro Sleep Better course, suggests that being more consistent with your wake times is actually more helpful than being consistent with your bedtime.

“Worry less about bedtimes. The pressure you need to feel sleepy starts from when you wake up, and bedtime has nothing to do with it. Eventually, you will feel predictably sleepy at the same time each evening [if you wake at the same time].” she says.

Lifestyle changes such as avoiding caffeine and managing screen time before bed are commonly recommended methods for tackling insomnia and broken or poor-quality sleep. You might want to consider swapping your coffee for a herbal tea and putting your phone on the other side of the room. Romiszewski also suggests more movement during the day.

“We tend to move less when the weather or season isn’t as conducive, like the bright light and warmth of summer. This is your reminder that, come rain or shine, light or dark, moving your body and increasing your heart rate every day, even for just 20 minutes, will reduce fatigue from a bad night and significantly boost your mood. We have far more control over how we feel, even if sleep didn’t go well, than we often give ourselves credit for,” she explains.

Temperature also matters. Whether too hot or too cold, the temperature of the room you sleep in can affect the quality of your rest you rest and how well your body can recover. “Temperature does play a part in sleep,” explains Romiszewski.

“But you also need to be comfortable and not force yourself to sleep in a particular temperature just because you’ve been told it’s good for sleep. If you’re too cold and struggling in bed, it’s time to regulate the room temperature or change your duvet tog. If you’re too hot, it may be time to turn down the radiators in the bedroom when you’re warming the rest of the house. This is very personal to you.”

If you’ve tried these approaches but could still use some extra support, there are a host of sleep aids that may help you on your way to a better night’s slumber. From accessories and apps to supplements, these are my favourite products and the things I’ve personally relied on to build a solid bedtime routine and better sleep hygiene.

How I tested sleep aids

This iteration of the Lumie is the best yet ( The Independent / Emilie Lavinia )

As someone who has tried hard to optimise their sleep over the years, I’ve tested every gadget, supplement and trick to soothe my mind and improve the quality and quantity of my sleep. I tested various sleep aids designed to induce drowsiness and relaxation and judged them against the following checklist:

Environment: I tested each product to see how well it improved the overall sleep environment and whether it created a sense of peace and relaxation.

I tested each product to see how well it improved the overall sleep environment and whether it created a sense of peace and relaxation. Sleep quality: I tracked my sleep quality using my Whoop and Oura ring and looked at my results over the course of 30 days or more to compare the reported quality of my rest.

I tracked my sleep quality using my Whoop and Oura ring and looked at my results over the course of 30 days or more to compare the reported quality of my rest. Sleep quantity: I also looked at the hours I slept and tracked whether or not I slept for more hours or if my sleep was broken up or cut short.

I also looked at the hours I slept and tracked whether or not I slept for more hours or if my sleep was broken up or cut short. Value for money: every product was also judged on how expensive it was and whether it delivered on its promises and seemed worth the spend.

every product was also judged on how expensive it was and whether it delivered on its promises and seemed worth the spend. Quality of ingredients and design: I also judged every item based on the quality and provenance of its ingredients, thoughtful design features and any extras that made a product a pleasure to use.

