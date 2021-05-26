After a year of cancelled big days, postponed parties and intimate civil ceremonies, we’re slowly but surely going back to normal.

With lockdown easing, marriage or civil partnership ceremonies with 30 friends and family, either outdoors or in an indoor, Covid-secure venue, can go ahead. As such, summer signals the start of wedding season – flutes of fizz, canapés, laughter, tears (happy ones, of course) and reuniting with loved ones.

If you’re planning your nuptials, you’ll know that there are a million and one things to consider, which is why we’ve launched wedding week – a whole seven days dedicated to everything that will make sure your big day the best it can be, from wedding stationery brands and table decor to second-hand dresses and bridal hair accessories.

While veils are considered a marital staple, another accessory you may want to consider is a face covering, both for you and your guests.

A mask is something that has quickly become part and parcel of attending (and throwing) a wedding over the past year, particularly when considering the current rules, which stipulate that face coverings must be worn by guests, consistent with the requirements of any other public indoor space.

As such, you may want to make sure there are plenty of masks to go around. We’d recommend sticking to a colour scheme, as it’s more likely you and your guests will re-wear and re-use them.

Similarly, you’ll want to think about the fabric – we’d recommend opting for something soft enough to sit on the face without any discomfort (details of all the different types can be found in our face mask buying guide). But, if you want to really splash out, we’d suggest silk as a great choice as it’s breathable, which is particularly important when considering the amount of time everyone will spend wearing theirs.

To make sure you and your guests feel safe, we’ve rounded up a selection of our favourite wedding-appropriate face masks that you’ll want to say “I do” to.

