Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo have made their first red carpet appearance since the singer’s rumours of infidelity.

The Maroon 5 frontman and Prinsloo, who welcomed their third child in January, walked the red carpet at Vanity Fair’s Oscars party on Sunday. Their joint appearance at the event also comes after Levine made headlines last year, when he was accused of cheating on his then-pregnant wife with a model named Sumner Stroh.

On the red carpet, the pair shared some sweet PDA moments, as Levine gave his wife a kiss on the cheek and had his arm wrapped around her waist. They were also seen smiling at each other and laughing while the pictures were taken.

For the occasion, the couple wore matching black outfits, with Levine opting for an all black suit and shoes. He also had his buzzed hair dyed blonde.

Prinsloo chose a black gown, adorned with silver sequins. She completed the outfit with a black purse and green and white earrings.

The couple’s appearance at the Oscars party comes six months after Stroh claimed in a TikTok video that she had an affair with Levine. She also shared screenshots of their alleged DMs, one of which read: “It’s truly unreal how f***ing hot you are. Like it blows my mind.”

She claimed in September 2022 that she and Levine had a “physical” relationship for about a year. She said she hadn’t “spoken to him in months” until he allegedly messaged her in June 2022, months before he and Prinsloo announced they were expecting another child. Following Stroh’s viral video, two more women posted screenshots of their alleged messages with Levine.

Levine later addressed the allegations in an Instagram Story, writing: “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

(Getty Images)

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make,” he continued. “I will never make it again. I take full responsibility.”

Although Prinsloo didn’t address the cheating allegations at the time, she appeared to show her support for her spouse. In October 2022, she was seen backstage at one of Levine’s concerts in Las Vegas, while he performed with his band.

She did respond to a joke made about the rumours in January, when Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper dropped an episode preview, alluding that Levine would publicly address the cheating allegations on her show. Cooper later revealed that this was a bit, in another episode preview, and shared that the real guest on her show was Adam DeVine.

It seemed that Prinsloo was in on the joke, as went to the comments of the first teaser and wrote: “LOL”

At the end of January, People reported that the “She Will Be Loved” singer and model had welcomed their child. The couple are already parents to two daughters: Dusty Rose, six, and Gio Grace, four.