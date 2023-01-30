Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcome third baby following alleged cheating scandal

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their third child together following cheating allegations against the singer last fall.

The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and the former Victoria’s Secret model, 34, recently became a family of five, People confirmed on Monday (30 January). The couple are already parents to daughters Dusty Rose, six, and Gio Grace, four. The sex of their newborn has yet to be revealed.

The new addition comes four months after Levine was accused of cheating on his pregnant wife with an Instagram model named Sumner Stroh. The 23-year-old model claimed in a TikTok video that she had an affair with Levine and shared screenshots of their alleged DMs, one of which read: “It’s truly unreal how f***ing hot you are. Like it blows my mind.”

“I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” she began in the clip posted on 19 September. “At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited.”

Stroh claimed she and Levine had a “physical” relationship for about a year, but she hadn’t “spoken to him in months” until he allegedly messaged her in June 2022 – months before he and Prinsloo announced they were expecting their third child.

“OK serious question,” his alleged DM to Stroh read. “I’m having another baby and if it’s w [sic] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.”

Stroh explained that she was forced to confess her alleged affair with Levine after a few of her friends had tried to sell the story to a tabloid and she “wanted to kill any story the tabloid had”.

Following Stroh’s viral video, two more women posted screenshots of their alleged messages with Levine. He then addressed the cheating allegations in a statement posted to his Instagram story.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air,” Levine’s post began. “I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

He continued: “In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world,” Levine said. “To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

Just three weeks before the cheating allegations surfaced, Levine and Prinsloo announced they were expecting their third baby together. In 2014, the couple tied the knot in 2014 during a wedding ceremony in Mexico, which was officiated by Jonah Hill. Among the 275-person guest list included Prinsloo’s fellow Victoria’s Secret models Erin Heatherton, Candice Swanepoel, and Coco Rocha, as well as actors Jason Segel and Robert Downey Jr.

The Namibian model has shared many updates to social media throughout her third pregnancy, often showing off her growing baby bump. The Victoria’s Secret Angel seemingly responded to the cheating rumours last October when she posted a photo of herself to her Instagram story, in which she can be seen sticking her tongue out and her middle finger up at the camera.

Prinsloo was also spotted supporting her husband backstage as he performed at his first Las Vegas residency show one month after the cheating allegations.