Behati Prinsloo has reacted to an upcoming interview claiming to address Adam Levine’s cheating scandal.

A trailer for this week’s episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper was dropped on social media on Monday. In the clip, the Barstool Sports podcaster teases an appearance by Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, alluding that he would publicly address last year’s cheating scandal for the first time.

“I have to tell you I was a huge Maroon 5 fan, and I’m glad that you agreed to sit down with me today and discuss the scandal surrounding the infidelity in your marriage,” Cooper said in the teaser, adding, “How many times did you cheat with women that you met on Instagram?”

While the guest remained unseen in the clip, the outro music did include a snippet of “She Will Be Loved” by Maroon 5 – leading fans in the Instagram comments section to believe that Cooper’s nameless guest was Levine.

“Adam Levine?!!!!” asked one excited fan.

“No way it’s him,” said another user.

Another wrote: “We haven’t had a woman get these types of interviews since Oprah.”

Their dreams were quickly dashed when it was revealed the following day that the Call Her Daddy guest was actually actor and comedian Adam DeVine.

However, it seemed Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo – who just gave birth to the couple’s third child – was in on the joke. In the comments section for the first teaser clip, the former Victoria’s Secret model wrote: “LOL”

The Call Her Daddy interview fake-out may not come as a surprise to some, considering Pitch Perfect star Adam DeVine had to jokingly remind his fans that he’s “not Adam Levine” – despite how similar their names are. He poked fun at the musician in an Instagram post after sharing a picture with his wife, Chloe Bridges, and expressed how happy they are together.

“Just want to post this and say that my wife @chloebridges and I are doing great and going strong,” he wrote in the caption. “I am not Adam Levine. He’s a different guy and a worse singer.”

DeVine also made a joke about what he and Bridges were going to name their child, referring to how model Sumner Stroh claimed that she had an affair with Levine, and that he he told her that he wanted to name his and his wife Behati Prinsloo’s third child Sumner.

“We are however naming our future baby Sumner,” DeVine said.

The fake interview clip comes nearly five months after Adam Levine was accused of cheating on his pregnant wife with an Instagram model named Sumner Stroh. The 23-year-old model claimed in a TikTok video that she had an affair with Levine and shared screenshots of their alleged DMs, one of which read: “It’s truly unreal how f***ing hot you are. Like it blows my mind.”

In a viral TikTok video posted on 19 September, she said: “I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model. At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited.”

Stroh claimed she and Levine had a “physical” relationship for about a year, but she hadn’t “spoken to him in months” until he allegedly messaged her in June 2022 – months before he and Prinsloo announced they were expecting their third child.

“OK serious question,” his alleged DM to Stroh read. “I’m having another baby and if it’s w [sic] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.”

Stroh explained the reason she confessed her alleged affair with Levine was because her friends had tried to sell the story to a tabloid and she “wanted to kill any story the tabloid had”.

Following Stroh’s viral video, two more women posted screenshots of their alleged messages with Levine. He then addressed the cheating allegations in a statement posted to his Instagram story.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air,” Levine’s post began. “I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

He continued: “In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world,” Levine said. “To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo recently welcomed their third baby together, according to People. The couple, who have been married since 2014, are also parents to daughters Dusty Rose, six, and Gio Grace, four. The sex of their newborn has yet to be revealed.

This isn’t the first time Prinsloo has seemingly reacted to the cheating rumours surrounding her husband. Last October, the Namibian model posted a photo of herself sticking her tongue out and pointing her middle finger to her Instagram story, which many people believed was a cryptic response to the allegations.

Prinsloo was also spotted supporting her husband backstage that same month while he performed at his first residency show in Las Vegas after the cheating allegations surfaced.