Adele brought to tears after spotting doctor who delivered her son at Las Vegas show

Adele had an emotional moment when she spotted the doctor who delivered her son in the audience at her Las Vegas residency.

In videos posted to social media, the Grammy winner was seen dressed as Morticia Addams from The Addams Family in honour of her Halloween show. While walking through the crowd as she sang “When We Were Young”, Adele spotted her obstetrician and immediately burst into tears.

“Shut up,” Adele said, interrupting her performance. “Oh my God, Colin!”

The “Someone Like You” singer then ran into the crowd to hug her obstetrician, as she told the audience over her microphone: “This is my doctor that gave birth to my baby. I haven’t seen you for years.”

The two shared an emotional hug, as fans around them cheered and clapped for the sweet reunion. In another clip, Adele appeared too tearful to finish the song, and asked the crowd to sing “When We Were Young” for her.

“Will you sing it for me? That man delivered my baby,” she said.

Adele shares one child, her son Angelo, with ex-husband Simon Konecki. The former couple, who began dating in 2011, welcomed their son in October 2012. They were secretly married in 2018, but split one year later.

Fans on social media were instantly moved by the surprise concert moment, and took to X - formerly known as Twitter - to share their heartwarmed reactions.

“This is so wholesome,” one X user replied.

“She’s such a humble soul,” another fan wrote. “I know some performers who wouldn’t even do a double take when they see their friends on stage.”

“One thing I’ve noticed about Adele is she remembers EVERYONE,” said someone else.

Another video posted to X showed Adele joking on stage that she’s ready to have another baby whenever her obstetrician is ready. “I took a double look and he’s here and it’s just - I’m desperate for another baby, Colin, bloody hell,” she said, as the crowd erupted. “So, maybe I’ll give you a call.”

The “Hello” singer also hinted that the moment was so emotional for her because her son Angelo just celebrated his 11th birthday. “There’s just a lot going on,” Adele added. “My son turned 11 a couple weeks ago. He’s not a baby anymore, that’s crazy.”

While Adele has kept much of her personal life out of the spotlight, the mother-son duo have shared some sweet public moments over the years. He’s appeared in two of her songs, the track “Sweetest Devotion” off her third album, 25, and the song “My Little Love” off her fourth album, 30.

In February this year, she dedicated her Grammy award for best pop solo performance for the song “Easy On Me” to Angelo. “I just want to dedicate this to my son, Angelo,” she said on stage. “I wrote this first verse in the shower when I was choosing to change my son’s life. He’s been nothing but humble and gracious and loving to me the whole time.”

Perhaps Adele told her obstetrician that she’s “desperate” to have another child because she’s been in a long-term relationship with sports agent Rich Paul since 2021. The pair recently sparked engagement rumours when Adele was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on her ring finger, while others believe the two are secretly married after she referred to Paul as her “husband” multiple times on stage.