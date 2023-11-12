Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adele has never been so reliant on her fans. No, not the devoted audience members at her Vegas residency, but the two air units blowing in her face while she’s on stage.

The Grammy-award-winning singer, 35, has revealed her beauty secret for keeping her make-up intact during her sold-out Las Vegas residency at Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

To help the British singer sweat less and keep her make-up firmly in place while she belts out her mega-hits such as “Easy On Me” and “Chasing Pavements”, the production team for the show installed two air unit fans at the front of the stage.

Performing on stage, Adele typically wears her blonde hair styled into a bouncy, curly blow-dry or a sophisticated up-do. For her make-up, she wears her signature look: a dark smokey eyeshadow combination with thick black liquid eyeliner. On her face, she opts for a contoured finish using bronzer and blusher, and completes the look with nude-coloured lipstick.

According to The Telegraph, Adele told her audience over the weekend that she has “two fans that are built into the stage” to help everything stay in place.

“You’ll see sometimes my hair looks like a dryer [is] in my face and it looks very elegant and it does the job. I like to sing from the bottom of my soul and my face would look wet right because I’d be sweating,” she said.

The singer added that having the air fans on stage means she no longer has a “moustache” by the time she completes her set.

Adele requires two air units to keep her make-up in place as she sings (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“Well, it was a very nice little gesture. They built a little fan in my riser for me. So I no longer have a moustache when I finish.”

Adele’s residency at the Las Vegas venue began in November 2022. After being extended, part two of the residency will run from January until 15 June 2024.

As part of Weekends with Adele – currently in its 34th weekend – the singer performs one show every Saturday and Sunday.

Throughout the run of shows, Adele has routinely opened up to her audience about her personal struggles and events that are happening in her life. Last month, Adele told her audience members that she had recently given up drinking alcohol and was three months sober.

In a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, she told concertgoers at The Colosseum: “I stopped drinking… maybe, like, three and a half months ago.”

However, she acknowledged that it hadn’t been easy resisting alcohol. “It’s boring. I mean, oh my God, it’s boring,” she admitted. “I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my twenties, but I miss it so much. I cut out caffeine [too].”

In another moment during the residency, the singer got emotional as she spotted the doctor who delivered her son in the audience.

The singer, who was dressed as Morticia Addams from The Addams Family in honour of her Halloween show, was walking through the crowd singing “When We Were Young” when she spotted her obstetrician and immediately burst into tears.

“Shut up,” Adele said, interrupting her performance. “Oh my God, Colin!”