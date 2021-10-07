Adele has spoken candidly about her weight loss and the public’s reaction to her changing appearance, with the singer revealing she was “very f***ing disappointed” with the conversations being had about her body.

The Someone Like You singer, who is featured on the November 2021 covers of bothVogue and British Vogue for her first interview in five years, has been a subject of conversation since she shared a photo of herself in a black dress on her 32nd birthday.

According to the 33 year old, her 100lb-weight loss was the result of workouts three times a day, with the British singer explaining that her motivation was not to lose weight but to manage her anxiety.

“It was because of my anxiety. Working out, I would just feel better. It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone,” she told British Vogue, adding that she “got quite addicted to it”.

The British songwriter then acknowledged that many people were “shocked” she didn’t document her “journey” on social media, as the public has gotten accustomed to individuals sharing “everything on Instagram”.

However, according to Adele, she “couldn’t give a flying f***,” with the singer noting that she didn’t feel there was a reason to share her weight loss because “did it for myself and not anyone else”.

“So why would I ever share it? I don’t find it fascinating. It’s my body,” she added.

While Adele didn’t draw attention to her weight loss, she noted that the public did, with the singer calling out the “brutal” conversations that were taking place about her appearance in her interview with US Vogue.

The objectification of her body wasn’t a new phenomenon, according to Adele, as she said her body has been “objectified” her entire career. However, what did upset her were the conversations that other women were having about her body.

“My body’s been objectified my entire career. It’s not just now. I understand why it’s a shock. I understand why some women especially were hurt. Visually I represented a lot of women. But I’m still the same person,” she said. “The most brutal conversations were being had by other women about my body. I was very f***ing disappointed with that. That hurt my feelings.”

Elsewhere in her interview with British Vogue, the singer addressed the “disgusting” rumours of diets and workouts that she supposedly followed, explaining that most of the reports were false.

“You know a hundred per cent of the stories written about me have been absolutely fake,” she said, adding that she hasn’t “done any diet” and, if anything, eats more than she did before.

Adele, whose divorce from her ex-husband Simon Konecki was finalised this year, also spoke candidly about the suggestions that her weight loss stemmed from a desire to obtain a “revenge body,” a claim that she resolutely denied.

“That whole thing of like: ‘Gets Revenge Body’… Oh my god. Suck my d***!” she said.