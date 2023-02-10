Adil Ray goes on ‘rabid’ rant about bad dinner party etiquette

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Adil Ray has shared his controversial opinions on dinner party etiquette.

On Friday’s instalment ofGood Morning Britain (10 February), the 48-year-old actor told co-host Kate Garraway that he gets annoyed when guests take leftovers home after dinner parties.

Ray, who is best known for his role in the BBC sitcom Citizen Khan and his work as a presenter, debated on the show whether asking to take home uneaten food should be banned. Ray had some strong opinions on the matter while Garraway took a neutral stance.

Discussing whether people should be allowed to take food home, he said: “You can’t say ‘no’, and the worst thing is…”

Garraway interjected: “You have budgeted your meals for the next five days!”

Ray continued: “Yes, and obviously they haven’t brought a Tupperware box and you end up using your Tupperware boxes.”

Garraway joked: “Adil is absolutely rabid about the doggy bag debate!”

Her co-star admitted he was, before going on to explain the types of Tupperware that he owns: “I have the boxes with the sides that click properly and they are not just empty margarine tubs.”

Ray is best known for his role in the BBC sitcom ‘Citizen Khan’ and for his work as a presenter (Getty Images)

Garraway, who looked taken aback by Ray’s rhetoric, said: “I’ll tell you, this has escalated to a whole new direction.”

She then tried to encourage viewers to get in touch with their thoughts but Adil interjected, continuing to explain why he is so passionate about dinner party etiquette.

The co-host laughed as Adil demanded his Tupperware boxes be returned, adding: “It’s personal!”

Good Morning Britain airs at 6am on weekdays.