Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Alec Baldwin has poked fun at how he felt working on his new reality series with his family.

The 66-year-old actor opened up about filming the TLC show – The Baldwins – while attending the premiere of Spellbound on November 11. During an interview with the Associated Press, he was asked how the reality show, which features his wife Hilaria Baldwin, and their seven children, is going.

“Coming out in January, I think,” he simply said. He then poked fun at his experiences being on camera for an unscripted show, rather than a scripted TV program or movie.

“I wasn’t very fun,” he joked. “Tell me what to do.”

In June, Hilaria and Alec first took to Instagram to announce their reality show, which will air in 2025. However, TLC hasn’t revealed what date it will be released.

“We have an announcement to make,” the 40-year-old mother teased in the trailer at the time. Alec looked alarmed, chiming in: “Good God, no.” Hilaria reassured him that it’s not another pregnancy announcement, saying: “No, definitely not! We’re done having kids.”

Alec Baldwin jokes he ‘wasnt very fun’ when filming his new reality series ‘The Baldwins’ ( TLC / Instagram )

The video then cut to clips of the couple’s children running around their home, as Alec said: “We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs – the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy.”

“Home is the place we love to be most,” he added.

The Instagram video also showed the parents attempting to wrangle their seven children, posing for photos on a couch and shouting in unison: “We are the Baldwins!”

“And we’re coming to TLC!” the 30 Rock star added, before joking: “God help you all!”

The show documents all the ups and downs in Hilaria and Alec’s home, as they raise their seven children: Carmen, 11, Rafael, nine, Leonardo, eight, Romeo, six, Eduardo, four, María, three, and Ilaria, two. Alec also shares daughter Ireland Baldwin, 29, with ex-wife Kim Basinger. However, it’s unclear if Ireland will be in The Baldwins.

One month after the TV show announcement, Alec’s involuntary manslaughter case in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was thrown out. Baldwin was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter and faced 18 months in prison.

In July, Judge Sommer dismissed the case with prejudice based on the misconduct of police and prosecutors over the withholding of evidence from the defense. The prosecution will not be able to file charges against Baldwin again in Hutchins’ death.

The dismissal of the case came three years after a prop gun Baldwin was holding went off during a rehearsal of the film Rust’s shooting scene in 2021, striking and killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

In March, Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter over Hutchins’ death. Reed, 26, was handed the maximum prison sentence of 18 months.