Makeup brand Milani Cosmetics weighed in on the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation trial earlier this week when it refuted Heard’s claim that she used the brand’s colour correcting palette in 2016.

Now, some social media users are taking the case into their own hands, while others believe the makeup brand has gone too far.

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m (£38.2m) after she implied Depp abused her in a 2018 op-ed. Although she did not name him, Depp claims that her allegations have made it difficult for the actor to land movie roles, turning him from “Cinderella to Quasimodo” in Hollywood.

During the trial, Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft claimed the Aquaman star used Milani Cosmetics’ All In One Correcting Kit to cover her bruises until she filed for divorce from Depp in 2016.

However, the drugstore brand Milani Cosmetics denied Heard’s claims when the company posted a TikTok that showed the colour correcting palette wasn’t launched until 2017.

“You asked us… let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017!” they wrote in the TikTok video. “Take note: Alleged abuse was around 2014-2016, got divorced 2016, makeup palette release date: December 2017.”

The video quickly went viral on social media, with the majority of comments from viewers praising the brand for following up on Heard’s claim. Many users even told Milani Cosmetics to submit its evidence to Depp’s lawyers.

“And this is why you will now have my business!” commented one user, while another said: “Not y’all calling her out like that, this is one of the many reasons y’all are one of my favourite brands.”

“Someone send this to Johnny Depp’s lawyer,” wrote another.

TikTok creator Nuha, who goes by @devotedly.yours on the app, has since attemped to do so herself. In a video shared to the platform, the TikToker filmed herself visiting the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia - where the defamation trial between Depp and Heard is currently taking place - to make sure Depp’s attorneys were aware of Milani Cosmetics denying Heard’s claim.

“Alright guys, I’m here at the courthouse. I’m going to go inside right now and try to find his attorney,” she said in the video that was posted on Friday. “I don’t know how I’m supposed to find them, anybody on his team, but we’re going to try. I’m sure if I ask I’m going to get kicked out, but here we go.”

“Let’s hope I can provide his team with the Milani evidence,” she captioned the TikTok.

In a follow-up video, Nuha explained that she located Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez. She said to Vasquez that she “had information that could be useful to the case,” and was told by Vasquez to email her the information. Nuha shared a screenshot of the email she sent to Depp’s legal team.

“Amber’s attorney showed a concealer kit during her opening statement and claimed it was in her purse the entire time she was with Johnny Depp (2014-2016) and that she used it all the time to cover up bruises,” she wrote in the email. “The makeup brand, Milani Cosmetics, just posted a TikTok today claiming the palette didn’t exist until the end of 2017.

“I’m not sure if you can submit new evidence once trial begins or if any of this can be admissible but I think an attorney telling a lie to the jury should be something you should be able to call to question,” she said.

TikTok users applauded Nuha in the comments section for taking Milani’s evidence to the courthouse herself.

“I hope Jonny Depp gives you credit for this one day and personally thanks you! Thank you!” replied one person.

“She’s out here doing the LORD’s WORK,” said someone else, while another said: “Not all heroes wear capes.”

However, not everyone was on board with Milani Cosmetics’ involvement in the defamation case. Many people criticised Milani for wading in to the alleged domestic abuse trial, and trying to profit off the case by drawing sales to their colour correcting palette.

“This is disgusting and so corny,” tweeted one user with screenshots of Milani’s TikTok video. “Truly hope Amber takes them to the cleaners next.”

The screenshots in the tweet showed the brand interacting with fans in the comments section of the video, in which the company lightheartedly responded with Legally Blonde references and crying laughing emojis.

“Absolutely surreal to me that there’s people online rn arguing over the origins of a sh**ty concealer and marketing the hell out of it so that this company makes cash over an actual domestic abuse case,” tweeted someone else. “Regardless of who you’re siding with, this is psychotic Black Mirror sh*t.”

“What’s worse?” asked another Twitter user. “One: The fact the product was available before 2017. Two: A brand promoting itself using a DV defamation case on TikTok. Three: The idiots gleefully cheering on the content farming from real peoples lives. Four: A brand cosplay a legal defense team using a Backyardiagans sound.”

The Independent has reached out to Nuha for comment.

Depp and Heard’s trial is currently ongoing. You can follow all the live updates here.