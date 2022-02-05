American woman confused by the ‘weird’ place her British husband keeps his pyjamas

Americans and Brits may speak the same language, but there’s definitely some cultural barriers between the two. American TikToker Chloe Tucker Caine went viral after showing viewers the “weird” place where her British husband folds his pyjamas.

In the video , Chloe, who is a real estate agent living in New York, walks into the bedroom and asks her followers for a bit of advice. “So, my British husband does something really weird and I want to know if this is a normal British thing, okay?” Chloe cuts to the bed, where she reveals her husband’s pyjamas neatly folded and tucked behind his pillow. “I mean, it’s clever,” Chloe says.

The American realtor has built a following of over 15,000 followers on TikTok , where she shares funny moments that showcases the cultural differences between her and her British husband. Her TikTok gained over 1 million views, and commenters had a lot to say about her husband’s “weird” bedtime ritual.

“I thought the whole world did this,” said TikToker @roseelisabeth_. “Where else would you put them?” One user named @whitewolf16__ answered Chloe’s question, letting her know that this practice is “very standard in the UK & in Ireland too.” Some TikTokers were dumbfounded that Americans had never heard of storing their pyjamas under a pillow, and asked where they place their nighttime clothes instead. “We just keep our pajamas in a dresser drawer or wherever the rest of your clothes are,” user @debsellsaz said. However, even some commenters from the UK were completely unaware of this habit. “Eh? I’m from the UK and I have never heard of anyone doing this?!” said @carlybeeech.

No matter where you’re from, all nighttime rituals are key to a good night’s sleep.