As your bump grows, the quality of your sleep can start to deteriorate. So, to make life more comfortable, we’ve tracked down the best maternity pyjamas for 2021.

Aside from investing in a pregnancy pillow, a quality set of PJs will ensure a great nights sleep, whatever trimester you’re in. Trust us, an oversized T-shirt just isn’t going to cut it.

We were looking for nightwear that left us feeling supported, yet free to move; snuggly yet stylish; and most importantly, not too hot and not too cold.

It’s the little wins that make you feel more comfortable when expecting, so on top of that, we were on the lookout for clever features that would work pre and post-partum.

We’ve found PJs with handy pockets, button-through fronts for snuggly skin contact and nighttime feeds, and elasticated waists that will grow and shrink along with your body. And weve’ve included a range of two-pieces – shorts and trousers, camis and long sleeve shirts, suitable for year-round temperatures – and nighties too.

How we tested

Our tester is usually a UK size 10 and was 35 weeks pregnant at the time of writing – so pretty much ready to pop! All sets were tried over a number of nights and washed to see how they fared.

We’re so certain you’ll love these comfortable styles, we reckon you’ll want to wear them night and day.

The best maternity pyjamas for 2021 are:

Sleeper sizeless viscose pyjama set Best: Overall Rating: 9/10 Sleeper is the brains behind the party pyjamas (those feather-trimmed beauties seen all over Instagram ), and these sizeless wonders are the brand’s next big thing. The two-piece set easily accommodates a 35-week bump, with a loose oversized fit and tie front that can be left undone if you prefer. The button front means they’ll be excellent for breastfeeding, and the elasticated waist will work pre and post-pregnancy, so you really get your money’s worth. Our set arrived beautifully presented, with a matching scrunchie and tie which can be worn around the waist, in your hair or any other way you please. Granted, it’s not the cheapest, but considering how much time you’ll be spending in PJs, and given the sheer versatility of this luxe set, we’d happily buy these in every colour. Buy now £ 178.59 , The-sleeper.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mama by Mori bump to baby nightdress Best: Maternity nightdress Rating: 9/10 Mori has long been our go-to brand for the softest, organic baby grows – and now they have an equally gorgeous maternity range, Mama by MORI. Available in sizes small to large, this loose design is crafted from soft, breathable lyocell with a button-down front for breastfeeding. Some nightdresses can leave you feeling frumpy when you’ve got a huge bump, but the side splits and above-the-knee hem left us feeling chic and extremely comfortable in our last trimester. There’s also a matching robe should you want an additional layer. Buy now £ 39.50 , Babymori.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Tilbea ruth mint leopard print pyjama Best: Cotton maternity pyjamas Rating: 9/10 You can’t beat the feeling of getting into a crisp pair of cotton PJs after a long day, and this small family-run brand has ensured you can have that luxury right through pregnancy and beyond. These feature a flat under-the-bump waistband, with an elasticated back to accommodate your growing bump and a matching oversized shirt with bracelet length sleeve. The bold mint leopard print is so cheerful we were happy to wear these night and day. Buy now £ 79 , Tilbea.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Piglet in Bed midnight stripe linen pyjama Best: Short set Rating: 9/10 Better known for its ludicrously soft linen bed sets featured in our round-up review, Piglet in Bed also make a range of unisex PJs made from natural stonewashed flax – keeping you cool in summer and toasty throughout winter. Although not strictly maternity, the oversized button-through shirt and stretchy boyfriend shorts (with pockets) couldn’t be more perfect for mamas-to-be. You could even match your bedding if you were so inclined. Sizing is inclusive, going from the equivalent of a UK size 6-20 and your set can also be personalised with your initials. Better yet, this fabric looks better crumpled, so no need to iron – hurrah. Buy now £ 100 , Pigletinbed.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} If Only If Nightwear clover nightdress Best: Heirloom piece Rating: 9/10 This small independent brand creates seasonless, consciously made designs that we can see being passed down from generation to generation. The Clover nightgown is particularly bump-friendly, with no fixed waist, short cap sleeves and a drawstring neckline for nighttime feeds. The sheer, breathable cotton voile is beautifully soft and only gets better with each wash. We wafted around feeling very ethereal (and dare we say it, sexy). We tried a size small while 35 weeks pregnant and found it a pleasure to wear. To get even more out of it, we also intend to throw on over a swimsuit on our first family holiday. Buy now £ 80 , Ifonlyif.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The White Company lace trim pyjama set Best: Cami set Rating: 9/10 This is another set that isn’t billed as maternity but was utterly perfect to pull on over our bump. The pretty lace-trimmed cami comes with thin adjustable straps so you can accommodate growing boobs, and the soft stretchy waistband sits oh-so-comfortably. A total no-brainer, we love how much wear we’ll get out of this set – just buy your regular size. Buy now £ 65 , Thewhitecompany.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Lily & Ribbon pink bamboo maternity and nursing pyjamas Best: For giving back Rating: 9/10 Made from ultra-soft breathable bamboo, this pyjama set is as pretty as it is practical. It comes in navy or blush, with secret bust access for feeding. The long-line pleated design sits comfortably over the bump, whether in the run-up to the birth, or after, and the trousers have a wide waistband and handy pockets for stashing your phone and nipple cream. Not only that but with every purchase, Lily & Ribbon make a £1 donation to The Pandas Foundation, an organisation supporting pre and postnatal mental health. Buy now £ 45 , Lilyandribbon.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cake Maternity choc vanilla nursing cami and PJ pants Best: Eco pyjamas Rating: 8/10 Cake Maternity makes some of the best maternity bras we’ve ever tried. The same clever drop-down cup structure has been applied to this pretty cami, making late-night feeds so much easier to master. It’s made from stretchy modal cotton, certified-free from harmful chemicals – so you can be confident snuggling up to your little one when they arrive. Featuring a classic monochrome dot, the cami has adjustable straps and a pretty gathered side seam detail to flatter the bump, while the three-quarter length trousers have a stretchy waistband. We also like that these pieces are sold individually, which can be helpful if you’re different sizes from top to bottom. Buy now £ 36.90 , Uk.cakematernity.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Seraphine the sleep kit Best: For the hospital bag Rating: 8/10 There’s so much to remember when packing the hospital bag, but this handy sleep kit ticks nightwear off the list. The bundle includes a boxy button-down nightie (perfect for immediate skin to skin and later feeding), a matching lightweight robe with self-tie, and a comfortable wrap-over sleep bra. It’s all made from soft, drapey modal – so it won’t irritate any scars or sore bits – and will keep you cool throughout the night. Buy now £ 69 , Seraphine.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mamalicious maternity pyjama short set Best: Budget-friendly option Rating: 7.5/10 This simple vest and short set was one of the closest-fitting styles we tried. It’s designed to be worn while pregnant and breastfeeding thanks to the button-through front. It lost some marks as the sustainable viscose/elastane fabric doesn’t feel quite as premium as other sets we tested, however at this price, we still think it’s a great buy and it washed well. Buy now £ 32 , Asos.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

