Amy Schumer is now known as Kamy Kardashian.

The comedian underwent a Kardashian-approved fashion transformation on Tuesday before appearing onstage with Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner at Disney’s Upfronts 2022 presentation in New York City.

“Kamy Kardashian for a day! Anyone with these nails how do you do anything?! This was for the @hulu upfronts I got to present with 2 of my new family members @khloekardashian and @krisjenner,” she captioned her Instagram post.

In the clip, the star of Hulu’s Life & Beth is seen wearing a Kardashian-style sleek ponytail and long acrylic nails as she steps out of the Four Seasons Hotel. Schumer paired the look with a light blue blazer over a brown short-sleeve shirt – which can only be assumed to be SKIMS – and a pair of light-wash ripped jeans from Zara.

As she took pictures with fans, the Trainwreck actress struggled to sign autographs with her fresh set of nails. “I can’t, look at me!” she said in the video.

While on stage, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian – who recently launched their Hulu reality show The Kardashians – joined in on the joke. “She’s my daughter and it’s about time that people know,” the 66-year-old matriarch said in a video reposted to Schumer’s Instagram story.

Schumer replied: “There’s Khloe, there’s Kim, there’s Kendall, there’s Kylie, there’s Kiehl’s Moisturizing Body Lotion, and Kesha and I’m Kamy.”

Fans applauded the comedian for her on-point Kardashian look, and took to the comments to share their praise.

“I love the look! The nails are on point!” said comedian Dulcé Sloan.

“I’m loving the ponytail,” wrote Schumer’s Life & Beth co-star Yamaneika Saunders.

One fan commented, “The glasses hold for the pictures...you play too much,” while another one said: “Before I saw the caption, I thought why is she dressed like Khloe Kardashian? Lol”

The transformation may not come as a surprise for many, considering Schumer has been friends with Kim Kardashian since the two hit it off at the 2017 Met Gala. During an episode of The Kardashians, Schumer appeared on the family’s reality show to help Kim Kardashian write her Saturday Night Live monologue.

Amy Schumer is the creator and star of the Hulu series Life & Beth, which premieres on Disney Plus in the UK on 18 May.