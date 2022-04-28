Kim Kardashian has revealed that she wrote handwritten notes for each cast and crew member at Saturday Night Live following her hosting gig.

On the third episode of The Kardashians, which was filmed in October 2021, viewers caught a behind-the-scenes look as Kardashian prepared to host the long-running sketch comedy show. The nerves began to set in for the 41-year-old reality star, as she collaborated with comedians Amy Schumer and Dave Chapelle to write her monologue and even asked Pete Davidson for advice prior to them dating.

“It was such an amazing experience, like, euphoric,” Kardashian said after successfully hosting her SNL debut. “There’s just so many people, like, everywhere and it’s this rush.”

“I’m just so excited that it’s over and I didn’t mess up one time, and I just had fun,” she added of the experience.

After the show ended, Kardashian’s family and friends, including Gayle King, piled into her dressing room to offer their congratulations and praise. The billionaire businesswoman revealed to her friends how she personally thanked members of the SNL team for their support throughout the week.

“I hand-wrote a note to every single cast member and crew member during my day, with SNL stationary, and I put it on each of their desks,” Kardashian said.

Back in October, ​​fans praised Kardashian’s monologue, with audiences saying she “slayed” the opening monologue. One Twitter user said she “nailed it” while another described it as “the funniest monologue ever.”

Kardashian’s gesture comes after previous hosts have revealed an ongoing SNL tradition, which sees the current host leave a note for the succeeding host.

After Dan Levy left an encouraging note in the dressing room for Regina King, the Schitt’s Creek star revealed that he was not the one to start the tradition. “I feel the need to clarify this… I didn’t start [the tradition],” he told Today. “I kind of continued it.”

During the new episode of The Kardashians, which airs Thursdays on Hulu, the contents of Kardashian’s unseen sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray-J were also revealed, after her ex-husband Kanye West flew to Los Angeles to retrieve the hard drive that contained the footage. The unreleased sex tape has been a central plot point in the first few episodes of The Kardashians, after Kardashian’s son Saint found a link on the internet that appeared to show unseen clips from the tape.

In a voiceover, Kardashian revealed that there was “nothing sexual” on the unreleased footage. “I watched it, it was just footage of us at a restaurant, at a nightclub,” she said. “Nothing sexual, nothing weird, and so now I can take a deep breath and not worry about this right before SNL.”