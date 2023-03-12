Andie MacDowell on how Covid made her embrace grey hair and never look back

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andie MacDowell has opened up about how she’s embracing her greying hair ahead of the 2023 Oscars.

The 64-year-old model and actor is set to reunite with her Four Weddings and a Funeral co-star Hugh Grant at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday 12 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Just days before the biggest night in Hollywood, MacDowell attended the Hollywood Beauty Awards on Thursday 9 March where she was celebrated for receiving the Timeless Beauty Award.

During the ceremony, MacDowell – who stunned in a Fendi silver and pink dress – showed off her curly, grey locks as she revealed to Entertainment Tonight how she became “comfortable” with her greying hair ever since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s something that I’ve wanted to do for a while,” she told ET about her hair. “And I’m really comfortable with where I am right now in my life, and I just want to embrace the time where I am and be as real and honest as I can, not only with everybody else but also with myself.”

The Maid star went on to say that she tries to keep “everything in perspective, realising what a privilege it is to do what I do and just trying to take really good care of myself.”

MacDowell – whose daughters are fellow actresses Margaret Qualley and Rainey Qualley – added that the “most important aspect of my life right now is deep, meaningful friendships,” as well as “nurturing” her body through “hiking and doing yoga”.

Andie MacDowell, who first debuted her salt and pepper hair in 2021, explained to People last June how her older sister inspired her to go all-grey. "My sister’s full-on silver and she’s only 18 months older than me. I thought she looked so much more beautiful being silver. I was jealous," she told the outlet.

“During COVID, I could see the roots with my face and with my skin and my eyes, and I liked it. I felt that I would be happier. And I am happier. I really like it," she added. “I’m 64, and this is the time of my life. Eventually, I’m going to be silver. And I wanted to have this experience of feeling what it is.”

Andie MacDowell accepts the Timeless Beauty Award at the eighth annual Hollywood Beauty Awards (Getty Images)

Luckily enough, MacDowell revealed last year how her grey hair has had a positive impact on her dating life. In an interview with The Sunday Times, MacDowell said that going grey has made her want potential suitors to “appreciate” her for who she is now, at this stage in her life.

“I might have looked younger and more acceptable to someone before, but I want to be appreciated for where I am, for my age,” she told the publication. “And the response from men has been, ‘You look beautiful.’ I think my eyes look greener and it has made them pop in a way they didn’t before.”

Andie MacDowell was married to model Paul Qualley from 1986, until their divorce in 1999. The two share three children: son Justin, 37 and daughters, Rainey, 33, and Margaret, 28. She went on to marry her former high school classmate, Rhett Hartzog, in November 2001 before their divorce in October 2004.

MacDowell, along with her Four Weddings and a Funeral co-star Hugh Grant, are among the many presenters at this year’s Oscars. The awards ceremony begins at 8pm ET.