WNBA star Angel Reese has shared her candid reaction to Donald Trump winning the 2024 US election.

The Chicago Sky forward, 22, issued a statement on X/Twitter on Wednesday (November 6), hours after Trump was declared the 47th president of the United States, beating out Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

“I’m so disappointed in America… Some of you just couldn’t selfishly put your pride aside huh??!?!?” Reese wrote. “As a woman, I’m heartbroken for us all…”

She added: “God is the best author and the best finisher. I’m just going to pray on this & think positive.”

Along with Reese, multiple celebrities have shared their heartbroken reactions to the results of the election. Trump’s win comes after many famous faces publicly endorsed Kamala Harris, including Harrison Ford, Jennifer Aniston, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Jamie Lee Curtis didn’t hesitate to contribute to the outcry about Trump becoming president again. “Many fear their rights will be impeded and denied,” she wrote. “Many, minority groups and young people will be afraid. Gay and trans people will be more afraid. We know that many women will now find it difficult to get the reproductive healthcare that they need and deserve,” she wrote on X, seemingly referring to how Trump has supported the overturn of Roe V Wade, which protected reproductive rights across the US.”

The Halloween star urged people to “wake up and fight for women and our children and their futures”, adding: “Fight against tyranny, one day at a time. One fight at a time. One protest at a time. That’s what it means to be an American. That’s what it has always meant and will always mean regardless of the outcome.”

WNBA Angel Reese says she’s ‘heartbroken’ after Donald Trump wins 2024 US presidential election ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, Christina Applegate told people to “unfollow” her if they supported Trump, which she said was a “vote against” female and disability rights.

“Don’t want followers like this,” she wrote on X. “So yeah. Done. Also after today, I will be shutting down this fan account that I have had for so many years because this is sick.”

“My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away,” she added.

Trump surpassed the number of 270 Electoral College votes early on Wednesday after winning key battleground states and also claiming a majority of 51 percent of the popular vote. As of Wednesday afternoon, counting is still underway in Arizona and Nevada but those results will not alter the outcome.

The 45th and now 47th President of the United States took to the stage with his family and running mate JD Vance earlier to promise a “golden age for America” and hail “the greatest political movement of all time.”

As world leaders rushed to congratulate Trump, Harris elected not to appear at Howard University in Washington DC where a watch party had been planned in anticipation of victory. Harris is now set to deliver her concession speech at 4pm ET at Howard.