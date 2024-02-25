Fans praise Anne Hathaway’s dancing in viral video from Versace party

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans are applauding Anne Hathaway’s dance moves in a viral video of her at the Versace after party.

On 23 February, the 41-year-old actor attended Versace’s show during Milan Fashion Week, as she’s become a huge fan of the brand over the last year. Sitting front row at the show, she wore a red, leather off-the-shoulder dress, which she paired with a black purse.

Following the fashion show, The Eileen star made her way to the after-party and showed off some of her iconic moves on the dance floor, as shown in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

More specifically, she was captured dancing to Nicki Minaj’s hit tune, “Anaconda,” in the middle of the dance floor. She was also seen dancing in the middle of the circle, as she was surrounded by fans cheering her on.

She made an outfit change for this occasion, as she was instead wearing a black-and-white chequered pattern crop top and skirt, paired with red, pointed-toe stilettos. While on the dance floor, she also paired her outfit with black sunglasses.

On X, fans expressed their excitement over the video of Hathaway, as well as praising her dance moves.

“SOUND THE ALARMS THERE IS A NEW ANNE HATHAWAY DANCING AT THE CLUB VIDEO,” one wrote.

“Anne Hathaway dancing is always such a vibe I wanna be her friend so bad,” another added, while a third agreed: “This is a whole vibe and I love it so much.”

Others made sweet quips about her dancing skills, with one writing: “Wow, what a performance! Anne Hathaway really knows how to shake it. That was hilariously unexpected, but she nailed it!”

This isn’t the first time that the Princes Diaries star has gone viral for her dance moves. In February 2023, she made an appearance at Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week after-party, where she was filmed dancing with guests. In one video shared to TikTok at the time, Hathaway, who was wearing a leopard-print outfit, could be seen dancing and singing along to “Lady Marmalade” from the Moulin Rouge soundtrack on the crowded dance floor. After it was first posted, fans in the comments praised Hathaway for letting loose and enjoying herself.

Hours before Versace’s after-party earlier this week, Hathaway attended the brand’s fall/winter 2024 womenswear runway show.

At the event, she also spoke candidly about the red leather dress she was wearing. As captured in a video from Women’s Wear Daily, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour asked Hathaway if she could “breathe” in the red dress. In response, the actor said: “Very easily. I can’t turn but I can breathe.”

The pair’s sweet moment also came one day before Hathaway had a reunion with her co-stars from The Devil Wears Prada, which is believed to be partially inspired by Wintour and her career in the fashion industry. The role of Miranda Priestly, a prestigious magazine editor (played by Meryl Streep) is believed to be based on Wintour.

During the SAG Awards, Streep appeared on stage with Hathaway and Emily Blunt, who played Miranda’s two assistants in The Devil Wears Prada, to present an award. When Streep asked “where the character ends and the actor begins,” Blunt chimed in to refer to their iconic movie. “Well, as we’ve just seen, Meryl and Miranda Priestly are sort of like twins, right?” Blunt said.

As Streep disagreed with that statement, Hathaway hilariously responded with one of Miranda’s lines in the film, saying: “No, no, that wasn’t a question.” Streep was jokingly surprised by Hathaway’s answer, before Blunt quipped about how long the actor was taking to open the envelope, which had the winner’s name in it.

Blunt said another one of Miranda’s iconic lines: “By all means move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me.”