Ariana Grande debuts new Wizard of Oz-themed tattoo

Ariana Grande has shown off a new tattoo that serves as an homage to her role in the forthcoming musical film, Wicked.

The Sweetener singer plays the role of Glinda the Good Witch in the Jon M Chu-directed movie, alongside Cynthia Erico, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, and Ethan Slater.

She recently spoke about getting the new tattoo that covers the back of her hand, and shows a black-and-white version of an illustration from L Frank Baum’s 1900 The Wizard of Oz book.

The illustrations in Baum’s books were created by WW Denslow. Baum died in 1919, while Denslow passed away in 1915.

In Grande’s latest TikTok video for her REM beauty brand, she shows off the brand’s latest product while also showing fans the new tattoo.

Launching the cosmetic range’s first foundation, Grande handles the product on-camera, with her multiple hand tattoos in full view. The Glinda the Good Witch tattoo appears on the back of her left hand.

Earlier this month, she told Allure magazine that she had known she wanted that particular illustration as a tattoo “for a very long time”.

She said: “It’s Glinda from the original L Frank Baum book. I waited forever to fill up this hand. And I thought, ‘I’m gonna wait for the right thing to come along’, and yeah, that felt very right.”

Grande has previously courted controversy with her tattoos, after she got a tattoo of the title of her song “7 rings” tattooed in Japanese characters on her palm. The tattoo had been spelt incorrectly, and remained inaccurate even after she had an additional character tattooed in an attempt to fix it.

Her latest tattoo comes after she separated from her husband of nearly two years, Dalton Gomez. In July, reports claimed that Grande and Gomez had been separated since January.

The couple reportedly tried to reconcile their marriage but had been “having problems” since before Grande started filming Wicked in London.

Page Six quoted a source as saying: “They came to the decision together. They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends. They’ve been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them.”

Later, it was reported that Grande was dating her Wicked co-star Slater, who was married to his wife Lilly Jay. He filed for divorce from Jay on 26 July, less than seven months after they welcomed their son.

Neither Grande, Gomez or Slater have publicly addressed the news. Jay told Page Six in an interview that the “Thank U Next” singer was “not a girl’s girl”, adding: “My family is just collateral damage.”

This week, Grande parted ways with her longtime manager Scooter Braun, 10 years after they first started working together.

She joined other artists Demi Lovato in cutting ties with the music executive’s company SB Projects. Rumours emerged that Justin Bieber was also set to leave Braun’s management after 16 years of working together, but representatives for both Bieber and Braun have denied them.