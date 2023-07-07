Ashley Benson announces engagement to oil heir Brandon Davis

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ashley Benson has revealed that she is engaged to her boyfriend, oil heir Brandon Davis.

On 7 July, the Pretty Little Liars alum, 33, announced the engagement news when she reshared a photo to her Instagram Story debuting her massive oval-cut diamond engagement ring. The photo was reposted from her fiancé’s own Instagram page, where he’d captioned the photo: “Love of my life.”

On her own post, Benson shared her adoration for her soon-to-be husband, writing: “My best frienddd. I love you.”

Following the engagement news, the couple was showered with affection from their close friends, including Benson’s long-time friend Theresa Piccialloone, who shared a screenshot of the actress showing off her engagement ring on FaceTime. “Our babies are getting married. We love you both unconditionally, endlessly, forever, and always,” Piccialloone wrote alongside the photo.

The couple was first spotted together in January at a Los Angeles Lakers game, where they sat together courtside.

A month later, a source close to the pair confirmed their relationship to E! News and said that, although they had only been seeing each other for a couple of months, they were “really into each other”.

Previously, the Spring Breakers star, who has kept her and Davis’ relationship largely private, has spoken candidly about her issues with being in the spotlight, and why she wants to protect her romantic relationships.

“I usually keep my relationships private,” Benson said in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK in 2021. “You obviously can’t help if you get photographed together. [But] it’s more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it’s best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you’re not exploiting it.”

(Brandon Davis)

She continued: “The most annoying part is having to sit back and be quiet while everybody talks about you and you have to deal with it.”

Before Davis, Benson was in a relationship with supermodel Cara Delevingne for two years, before the pair eventually parted ways in May 2020. That same month, the actress became involved with rapper G-Eazy. However, the two allegedly broke up and got back together multiple times in the 10 months they were together.

As for Davis, he is the grandson of billionaire oil tycoon Marvin Davis, who made his wealth in the oil and entertainment industries, according to People.