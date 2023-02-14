Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Cara Delevingne has opened up about her relationship with girlfriend and singer Minke in honour of Valentine’s Day.

On 14 February, the British supermodel appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show where she shared details about her “low-key” plans for the annual holiday, which included celebrating “Galentine’s Day” and hanging out with her dogs.

“It depends completely on what I’m doing. Sometimes I’ll do a ‘Galentine’s Day,’” the 30-year-old actor told host Kelly Clarkson, in reference to the day before Valentine’s Day – where women celebrate their female friendships with each other.

She added, “I’ll probably be spending it at home with my dogs and my girlfriend. Very low-key.”

While Delevingne plans on having a relaxed holiday, Clarkson was still curious whether the Paper Towns star had a “particular song” that gets her into a romantic, Valentine’s Day mood.

“There’s an amazing song. It’s like a baby-making song,” Delevingne jokingly said, before revealing her favourite song is “Poetry: How Does It Feel Now???” by Akua Naru. “Listen to it. Babies will be made.”

As for her go-to breakup song, Delevingne chose “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morrissette.

Delevingne became linked to British musician Minke – whose real name is Leah Mason – in June 2022 when the two were spotted sharing a kiss while on vacation in Portofino, Italy.

Mason, 31, was first signed to a music label in Nashville where she performed the blues under her given name, before she decided to reinvent herself.

“I started to feel more and more like I was pretending,” she said in an interview with LadyGunn in 2019. “There were old biker dudes, I remember, at a show of mine once. I remember being like, ‘This isn’t what I should be doing. This isn’t my full purpose.’”

It was in 2017 when she released her hit track “Gold Angel” that she made the shift from Leah Mason to Minke.

In June 2020, Delevingne came out as pansexual – a term used to describe people attracted to all genders, beyond binary male and female.

“The thing is with me, I change a lot. I feel different all the time. Some days, I feel more womanly. Some days, I feel more like a man,” she said in an interview with Variety at the time.

“I always will remain, I think, pansexual,” she continued. “However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person.”

“I never thought I needed to come out,” Delevingne added. “It was just kind of like, ‘This is who I am. Just so you know.’”

While the Only Murders in the Building star explained that she has avoided using labels to describe herself in the past, Delevingne has previously used the label “sexually fluid” to refer to her sexuality in a 2017 interview with Glamour.

Delevingne has also revealed that coming to terms with her sexuality made her feel suicidal, and how internalised homophobia made her think about “ending [her] life”.

The actor and model was previously romantically linked to musician St Vincent and Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson.