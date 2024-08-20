Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Emily in Paris fans are fawning over Ashley Park and Paul Forman’s romance that’s now transpired off-camera.

With the release of season four, part one on Netflix, the two series favorites have come clean about their behind-the-scenes relationship. Season three of Emily in Paris saw Park’s character “Mindy” and Forman’s “Nicolas” pursue their romantic spark after coincidentally reconnecting in the City of Light. Their scripted romance consisted of fleeting happiness, petty spats, and family transgressions, dividing viewers on whether they support their relationship in the show.

However, Park and Forman’s real-life relationship is much different, and fans have been pleased to find out they’re together. While promoting the new season of their beloved show, the pair have been showing off their off-screen romance with goofy TikTok videos posted on Park’s page.

On August 16, one day after season four, part one aired, the actress filmed a transition video of her and Forman getting ready at her house before stepping out for the pink carpet premiere. On the carpet, Park, 33, and Forman, 30, locked lips in front of the paparazzi, confirming their chemistry was just as palpable on the show as in reality.

“You both look soooooo adorable,” an excited TikTok user commented, while another wrote: “Just love these two! Such a beautiful couple.”

A third added: “U guys cute together.”

“OMG YOU GUYS ARE DATING IN REAL LIFE AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH,” one passionate viewer exclaimed.

Another said: “Omg so they are a couple in Emily in Paris and real life! Beautiful.”

Though fans now realize Park and Forman are officially together, the happy couple announced their relationship in January. The two took to Instagram shortly after the Joy Ride actress was hospitalized for septic shock. This was 18 months after they’d started seriously dating.

Next to a picture of Forman kissing her on the forehead in the hospital, Park wrote: “As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful.

“Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know.

She continued: “I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.”

Since January, the duo has posted photos together traveling and attending red carpet events.

In an interview with E! News ahead of the August 15 episode drop, Park was joined by Lily Collins, dishing on her romance with Forman. Collins, 35, confessed she’d known the pair would get together behind the cameras before the thought entered their head.

“Yeah, it was so obvious. I think I knew it before she knew it. And then I also knew it when she wasn’t admitting it. And then she also then admitted that she knew that I knew,” the Mirror Mirror star admitted. “They were just so sweet together and I just know a look when I see one. And I also know her.”

Park added: “We just loved working together and as a collaborator, I love working with him and as a scene partner. And so what happened with Lily was that she called it out first to me and I said no, that’s not happening.

“And then when things did really blossom in a big way, I was like ‘Oh my God, I have to tell her now.’”