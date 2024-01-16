Ayo Edebiri says she dreamed of dental insurance growing up, not awards

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ayo Edebiri has admitted that she didn’t dream of winning awards, but rather of dental insurance when she set out on her acting career.

The Bear star, 28, who was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series at the 2024 Emmy Awards, arrived on the red carpet outside of the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles in a black strapless leather gown by Louis Vuitton. She paired the look with a simple diamond necklace and diamond studs.

As the 28-year-old actress was walking the red carpet, she stopped to talk to E News’ Laverne Cox, where she was asked what her younger self would think about the opportunity to attend the awards show, and win the accolades.

In response to the question, Edebiri admitted that she dreamed of medical coverage, rather than awards.

“She didn’t dream of nights like this. She sort of dreamed of just, like, dental insurance,” Edebiri said. “We’ve got dental, we’ve got eye [insurance], we’ve got ear. We can go to the dermatologist.”

The 28 year old then took the opportunity to urge viewers to go to the dermatologist for regular screenings to “get that yearly check-up”.

“Check your moles, people. Wear sunscreen, even if you’re Black, and check your moles,” Edebiri continued, before adding that she’s recently learned she grinds her teeth at night. “I grind at night. I didn’t realise about myself.”

While walking the red carpet, Edebiri also took a moment to help Rhea Seehorn fix her makeup, with a video shared on Twitter showing the actress gently rub the makeup from under Seehorn’s eye.

You can find The Independent’s live coverage of the best-dressed stars on the Emmys red carpet here, and our live coverage of all the latest from the awards show here.